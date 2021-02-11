Dozens of former Republican officials in talks to form a third anti-Trump party

Dozens of former Republican officials, who consider the party reluctant to face former US President Donald Trump and his attempts to undermine US democracy, are in negotiations to form a center-right separatist party, four told Reuters people involved in the discussions.

Initial discussions include former elected Republicans, former Republican government officials from Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, George W. Bush and Trump, former Republican ambassadors and Republican strategists, people involved say.

More than 120 of them held a conference call with Zoom last Friday to discuss the breakaway group, which would function on a “principled conservatism” platform, including adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law – ideas that those involved say they have been destroyed by Trump.

The plan would be to run candidates in some contests, but also to endorse center-right candidates in others, whether they are Republicans, independents or Democrats, people say.

Evan McMullin, who was the policy director for the House Republican Conference and ran as an independent in the 2016 presidential election, told Reuters he co-hosted Zoom’s conference call with former employees concerned about Trump’s control over Republicans and the turnaround nativist that the party has occupied.

Three other people confirmed to Reuters the call and discussions for a possible dissent, but asked not to be named.

Among the participants in the call were John Mitnick, general counsel for Trump’s Department of Homeland Security; former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent; Elizabeth Neumann, deputy chief of staff for Trump’s Department of Homeland Security; and Miles Taylor, another former Trump homeland security officer.

The talks highlight the wide intra-party disagreement over Trump’s false allegations about electoral fraud and the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Most Republicans remain fiercely loyal to the former president, but others are looking for a new direction for the party.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump on January 13 on charges of inciting an insurrection by urging thousands of supporters to march on Capitol Hill on the day that Congress met to certify Democratic Joe Biden’s victory.

Participants in the call said they were particularly dismayed that more than half of Republicans in Congress – eight senators and 139 House representatives – voted to block certification of Biden’s electoral victory just hours after the Capitol siege.

Most Republican senators have also indicated that they will not support Trump’s conviction in the Senate’s impeachment trial this week.

“Much of the Republican Party is radicalizing and threatening American democracy,” McMullin told Reuters. “The party needs to commit itself again to the truth, the reason and the founding ideals or clearly there must be something new.”

‘THOSE LOST’

Asked about the discussions of a third party, Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, said: “These losers left the Republican Party when they voted for Joe Biden.”

A representative of the National Republican Committee referred to a recent statement by President Ronna McDaniel.

“If we continue to attack each other and focus on attacking other Republicans, if we have disagreements within our party, we will be losing sight of 2022 (elections),” McDaniel told Fox News last month.

“The only way to win is if we come together,” she said.

The Biden White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McMullin said that just over 40% of the participants in Zoom’s call last week supported the idea of ​​a third national breakaway party.

Another option under discussion is to form a “faction” that would operate within or outside the current Republican Party.

Names under consideration for a new party include the Integrity Party and the Center-Right Party. If, instead, it is decided to form a faction, a name under discussion is the center-right Republicans.

Members are aware that the political landscape in the United States is littered with remnants of previous failed attempts by national parties.

“But there is a much greater hunger for a new political party than I have ever experienced in my life,” said one participant.