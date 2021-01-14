Do you support the new rules that require a negative COVID test to fly to Canada? – Voting

Poll: negative test required
Photo: The Canadian Press
Canada’s new COVID-19 test requirement for international travelers has caused hundreds of people to miss flights only in the first week of the program’s launch.
Under the new restrictions, all passengers flying to Canada from another country must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test done no later than 72 hours before departure.
Since the test order went into effect on January 7, WestJet has denied boarding at least 385 passengers because they did not meet the requirements, said spokeswoman Morgan Bell.
Likewise, Air Transat has denied boarding at least 245 passengers for test-related reasons since January 7, said Debbie Cabana, an airline spokesman.
Bell said travelers were refused due to inadequate testing – testing for antigens or antibodies, rather than the common PCR test in Canada – no tests, or one done more than 72 hours before departure.
“Our teams have done everything they can to help guests and troubleshoot destinations on our network,” said Bell. “Our WestJet Vacations team is working on destinations with our partner hotels to facilitate and organize PCR testing whenever available to better serve our guests.”
At the time the test mandate was announced, Canada’s leading airlines unsuccessfully asked the government for an 11-day extension to implement the new rules, warning that they would create confusion for passengers.
Do I have an opinion? Send to [email protected]
January 12, 2021 – 8,965 votes
Do you support the current ‘speculation tax’ on the housing market?
|Yes:
|3049
|Not:
|5332
|I’m not sure:
|584
January 11, 2021 – 14244 votes
Will you receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to you?
|Yes:
|8508
|Not:
|4414
|I’m not sure:
|1322
January 10, 2021 – 20980 votes
Would you support other restrictions in the BC, such as a curfew, if COVID-19 cases increased?
January 9, 2021 – 10714 votes
Should unelected public health leaders be allowed to travel internationally for holidays?
|Yes:
|1322
|Not:
|9104
|I’m not sure:
|288
January 7, 2021 – 14633 votes
Should Trump be removed from office sooner?
|Yes:
|11257
|Not:
|3032
|I’m not sure:
|344