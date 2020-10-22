Disassembly of the iPhone 12 reveals Qualcomm X55 5G modem and 2,815 mAh battery

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will officially go on sale starting this Friday. Thanks to a disassembly video posted by Century Weifeng Technology, we are taking a close look at the 6.1 inch iPhone 12 model.

The disassembly video compares the iPhone 12 with the iPhone 11, and while there are some similarities in the overall layout of the phone’s construction, there are some important differences in the updated design. The logic board is larger than the 11, mainly due to the additional 5G features that require an extra chip. This 5G modem has been identified as Qualcomm X55. We heard rumors that Apple would use the modem made by Qualcomm and, as Apple confirmed in the main presentation, it ended up using its own 5G antenna designs, hence the slimmer shape.









Although the logic board is larger, there are some items that Apple has reduced in size to decrease the overall dimensions of the iPhone 12. The OLED display assembly is thinner, the Taptic Engine assembly is significantly smaller and it was found that the battery capacity the iPhone 12 is 15% smaller than the iPhone 11 at 2,815 mAh. All of this makes the iPhone 12 11% thinner and 16% lighter than the iPhone 11.

















On the rear panel, we have a good view of the MagSafe magnetic set. The ring is made entirely of magnets that line up with MagSafe accessories to easily align the magnets with the new MagSafe charger.

Source • Through