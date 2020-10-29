Death of elderly 80-year-old who attended the prominent birthday party, as BC announces 234 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry highlighted the death of an 80-year-old woman who attended a birthday party in the Fraser Health region during her live press conference on Thursday, when she announced 234 more cases of COVID-19 in BC

“Many of the new cases are directly linked to meetings,” she said. “That was the case in the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.”

Henry said the woman who died had attended a small birthday party where most of those present later tested positive for the virus.

This shows that the virus can be spread involuntarily and that even small meetings can be dangerous, said Henry de Surrey, part of the Fraser Health region, where cases are increasing more than anywhere else in the province.

More than half of the identified cases of COVID-19 in BC are in the Fraser Health region, although the area represents only 39 percent of the population.

There are now 2,344 cases of COVID-19 active in BC with 86 people in the hospital, 24 of whom are in intensive care.

Public health is actively monitoring 5,714 people across the province who are in isolation due to exposure to COVID-19.

There have been 14,109 cases of COVID-19 in BC since the beginning of the pandemic.

No Halloween parties

Earlier this week, the BC introduced new restrictions on private home meetings in an effort to contain the broadcast after a record 817 new cases were announced over the weekend.

Henry’s new provincial health order restricts meetings in private homes to no more than immediate family members and another “six safe”.

Some of the new cases are directly linked to Thanksgiving weekend meetings, particularly in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland areas, Henry said.

British Colombians should not be throwing Halloween parties this weekend and trickery or treats should be done in very small groups, respecting the houses that are not participating, she added.

When he met with his “six insurers”, Henry clarified that they must be the same six people and recommended socializing outside or somewhere with a COVID-19 security plan instead of inside a home, where there is not always room for physical distance.

It can also be easy to let your guard down when meeting inside someone’s home, where there are probably no layers of protection like acrylic barriers and one-way roads, added Henry.

The virus can be spread in the home before anyone has symptoms, which can have a big ripple effect, she said.

Most British Colombians are doing the right thing, but Henry called for extra vigilance to get back on track to round the curve in the coming weeks.