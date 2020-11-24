Danger! to film new episodes with Ken Jennings as a guest presenter

Danger! will start shooting again on November 30th after the death of the beloved host Alex Trebek, with “a series of provisional guest hosts from within the Danger! family “in charge, the Q&A production team announced on Monday.

The producers said they are not naming a permanent replacement for Trebek at the moment. Instead, the 37th season of Danger! will resume with Ken Jennings, series champion ‘ Greatest of all time tournament, as your first invited host; additional ones will be announced in the future. On a subsequent tweetJennings acknowledged Trebek’s legacy, saying: “There will be only one Alex Trebek, but I am honored to help Danger! with that in January. “

Trebek, who hosted Danger! since 1984, died earlier this month at age 80 after receiving treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in March 2019 and continued to film Danger! throughout your treatment.

“Alex believed in the importance of Danger! and I always said that I wanted the show to continue after him, ” Danger! executive producer Mike Richards said in a press release. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart competitors and challenging tracks. By bringing family guest hosts in the near future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers ”.

The final filmed episodes of Trebek are currently on the air, and the last has been set to premiere on Christmas Day. However, the Danger! the team postponed them due to holiday anticipations: episodes from Trebek’s last week will air now during the week of January 4, 2021. In the meantime, 10 of what the producers described as Trebek’s “best episodes” will be broadcast in your memory during the weeks of December 21st and 28th. The guest-hosted programs will start airing on January 11, leaving no space between Trebek and Jennings.