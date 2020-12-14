Cyberpunk2077 Bug trends when players find flaws and ridiculous flaws

Cyberpunk 2077 had one of the most popular and complicated releases of the past few days, and players are accessing Twitter with the hashtag # Cyberpunk2077bugs to showcase some of their best screengrabs. In-game bug and bug reports began to arrive almost immediately after launch, and the tide has not yet stopped, despite CD Projekt Red’s best efforts to fix the game at a more respectable level of functionality.

Game failures are neither new nor unusual, especially right after launch. But what does Cyberpunk 2077The unique situation is that the game has passed eight years in developmentt, and its launch has been postponed on three separate occasions this year with the intention of making it as polished as possible. The result was CD Projekt RED reversing its stance on mandatory overtime and forcing developers to work up to 100 hours a week to mitigate a possible fourth delay, and the product they produced was polished like a concrete sidewalk. Most disasters faults and seizure induction lighting has been corrected with a patch, but reports of new bugs appear to be arriving faster than CD Projekt Red can fix them.

Fortunately, players still have a sense of humor about all of this, because the game, with all its other weaknesses, is still very good. The bugs and flaws that still plague the game are less catastrophic now than they were, although there are still instances of game crashes, but they are so prevalent that players have adopted the # Cyberpunk2077bugs tag on Twitter to show the flaws they found and what are their favorites. The tag is now up on Twitter, with some input options highlighted below:

Seeing a character looking at the camera without most of his head may be the stuff that nightmares are made of, but more importantly, it is indicative of a much bigger problem than some funny flaws. CDPR may have dropped the ball when it decided to go against its own mandatory overtime policy, because it is completely irrational to force employees to work up to 100 hours a week and still expect quality results. AND throwing more money at developers is not going to give them the superhuman ability to forgo a reasonable amount of rest and still be able to produce a well-polished product, so it’s not unreasonable to assume that future CDPR titles will suffer from the same problems, until they remember that developers are people and not machines.

But as long as your bonds remain profitable, that probably won’t change, so the best that anyone can do is find some humor in the situation. After all, when a game has bugs that involve private parts coming out of the characters’ clothes, what else is there to do but laugh at it?

