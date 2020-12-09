Cyberpunk 2077: things to know before you buy

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released tomorrow, December 10, after several delays. The first teaser was revealed in 2012. That’s right, eight years ago! Then, a year later, there was a small teaser trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 that sparked fan interest in the game. Then, about two years ago at E3 2018, the game was first introduced and since then, fans have been looking forward to it. Now, the game will finally be released tomorrow and analysts have already put it into practice, and although Cyberpunk 2077 has received positive reviews, there are a few things you should know before you buy, if you haven’t already ordered it.

Developed by Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red that gained strength with the Witcher franchise – particularly Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Cyberpunk 2077 will be released globally on December 10 or 9, depending on the region.

North America will have access to the game on December 9th, starting with Los Angeles at 4pm PST (5:30 am IST), followed by Mexico City at 6pm CST (5:30 am IST) and New York at 7pm EST (8pm IST). South America will have access to the game on December 9th from 19h COT (5:30 am IST). Europe and West Asia will play Cyberpunk 2077 starting December 10, starting at 12pm GMT (9:30 am IST), with Dubai having access at 4am GST (5:30 am). In India, the game will be unlocked on December 10 at around 5 am, according to Steam.

Cyberpunk 2077 is being released for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia. It will also be playable on the next generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X. Having to adjust the game for all these platforms is what caused the latest delay in launching the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 size, PC requirements, price

On the PC, the game will occupy 70 GB of disk space and on the PS5 / PS4, the download size is more than 100 GB. On Xbox, the game takes up less than 60 GB, but as shared by Twitter user DreamcastGuy, there’s a 43 GB patch of day one for the game.

CD Projekt Red shared PC requirements for the game last month to run it in 1080p, 1440p and 4K resolution.

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements (minimum)

Resolution: 1080p Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K / AMD FX-8310 GPU: GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470 RAM: 8 GB VRAM: 3 GB

Cyberpunk 2077 (ultra) system requirements

Resolution: 2160p Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: RTX 2080S / RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800 XT RAM: 16 GB VRAM: 8 GB

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements (ray tracing enabled, minimum)

Resolution: 1080p Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G GPU: RTX 2060 RAM: 16 GB VRAM: 6 GB

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements (ray tracing enabled, ultra)

Resolution: 2160p Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: RTX 3080 RAM: 16 GB VRAM: 10 GB

On Steam, the game is price at Rs. 2,999 while the Xbox version costs LOL. 3,490. The PlayStation version of Cyberpunk 2077 costs LOL. 3,499.

Cyberpunk 2077 reviews and bugs

CD Projekt Red lifted the review embargo on Monday night and aggregators like OpenCritic and Metacritic gave it a 92 out of 100 average score and 91 of 100, respectively. PC reviews are mostly positive, but the game has several bugs of varying severity. The game has been called with all kinds of adjectives, such as “fantastic”, “beautiful and stunning”, “open world masterpiece” and much more. But, reviewers have also noted bugs such as script issues that affect NPCs, enemies can see through walls, reloading the game does not accurately restore the game’s state, floating weapons, sound mixing bugs and more, such as noticed by Windowscentral. You can check out our full review summary for Cyberpunk 2077 on here.

Fortunately, Fabian Mario Döhla from CD Projekt Red tweeted that the company is aware of the bugs and “a lot of problems that the reviewers found (and reported) have already been fixed, some more are part of the update”. This is good news for players who bought the game and for those who are waiting for it to be fixed.

In addition, developers have announced they’re working to add a separate epilepsy warning to the game, in addition to the already present in the EULA. They also stated that the team is looking for a more permanent solution and that it will be implemented as soon as possible.

There is also a ‘streamer mode’ in the game that disables copyrighted music when enabled so that players broadcasting Cyberpunk 2077 do not have to worry about copyright notices to play music that is owned by someone else.

