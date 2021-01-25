Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 includes a horrible bug

The first major patch on the CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077 introduced a new game-breaking bug that is difficult to ignore.

Just three days ago, Cyberpunk Patch 1.1 was launched with a number of performance and stability related bug fix for some missions on all platforms. Yet, Forbes reported that, despite all the fixes, the patch introduces a serious bug in Cyberpunk 2077 that breaks one of the game’s main missions, effectively blocking the player’s progression.

When your character is in In the street mission, you’ll get a call from Takemura, but you’re not going anywhere here. It will remain silent and you will simply be stuck there. To make the story short, you will not be able to continue with the mission.

Apparently, reloading rescues does nothing and even loading an older salvage will not solve this inevitable problem. This will sabotage essentially all of your progress in the game.

There is currently no way to resolve the problem permanently. However, CDPR support has already shared a temporary repair :

Before V and Takemura leave Wakako’s office, make sure to upload an older saved file Once out of the office, make sure that V ends the conversation with Takemura immediately Once the conversation is over and you can update the mission progression, skip 23 hours The holocall must be launched and the dialogue with Takemura must begin immediately

Just a fair warning: these steps can result in some lost progress, depending on the rescue.

In addition to the newly introduced bug, the most recent patch has received mixed reviews, especially among Xbox one the Owners. While the fixes appear to have improved the gaming experience for PC owners (which wasn’t so bad at first), it appears that state-of-the-art Xbox users are not satisfied with the level of improvement. Many have reported that there is almost no difference when compared to pre-patch gameplay.

According to the developers, the next February patch will feature a “bigger and more significant update”. While it is unclear whether the company will be able to meet fans’ expectations, we can only hope that the next fixes will not ruin the game even more.