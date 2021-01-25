Top News

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 includes a horrible bug

The first major patch on the CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077 introduced a new game-breaking bug that is difficult to ignore.

Just three days ago, Cyberpunk Patch 1.1 was launched with a number of performance and stability related bug fix for some missions on all platforms. Yet, Forbes reported that, despite all the fixes, the patch introduces a serious bug in Cyberpunk 2077 that breaks one of the game’s main missions, effectively blocking the player’s progression.

