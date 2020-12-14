Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Says Disappointed Players Can Claim Refund

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Red acknowledged the performance issues plaguing the game on next-generation consoles and apologized for not showing the game running on the original PS4 and Xbox One before its release. “We should have paid more attention to making it work better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” he said in a notice posted on Twitter. The developer said he hopes to fix the “most prominent issues” with a series of patches to be released in the coming months, but added that anyone who doesn’t want to wait can return their copy of the game.

The statement follows several doors on how to the game works poorly on older machines. Players reported unstable frame rates, strange physics, texture pop-in and tearing screen. His performance quickly became an online meme, Polygon reports, and videos and screenshots of the problems were going viral on Twitter.

CD Projekt Red gave the PC version of the game to most analysts and apparently did not provide console versions of the game, meaning that these performance issues only received widespread attention after the game’s release. In a call from investors last month, CD Projekt Red Deputy CEO Adam Kaciński went so far as to say that the game works “surprisingly well”In the basic hardware of the last generation. We analyzed the game on the PC, and while we discovered it had bugs, we didn’t see any of the most serious issues reported by players on the PS4 and Xbox One basics. CD Projekt Red apologized for not showing the game on state-of-the-art consoles prior to its release “and, consequently, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase”.

The developer promises that a series of fixes will come to fix the performance issues, starting with another round of updates that will be released in the next seven days. In January and February, CD Projekt Red plans to release a couple of major patches that say “it should fix the most prominent problems players are experiencing on next-generation consoles”. However, he warns that “they won’t make the next-generation game look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or a next-generation console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now.”

He says the PC version of the game will also receive regular updates and fixes. There is also a updated version of the game for next-generation console on the way, although there is no word on when exactly this will arrive.

Although patches are on the way, the developer says players are free to request a refund if they don’t want to wait. Digital purchases can be returned through the respective refund systems from Sony and Microsoft (IGN grades many buyers have already reported successful refund claims using these methods, which is generally not possible in cases like this), and says players should try to return the packaged versions of the game wherever they bought it. He set up a dedicated email address for players to get in touch next week if they have trouble returning their copies.