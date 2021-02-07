COVID-19 protocols appear to be working on Mount Washington, as ski resorts face further scrutiny

Ski resorts in British Columbia are under further scrutiny after Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s top physician, recently revealed that about 550 cases of COVID-19 were contracted in Whistler between January 1 and February 2.

The spread of the virus occurred in the village of Whistler among young people – individuals in their 20s and 30s who live, work and socialize together – and not specifically at the Whistler-Blackcomb resort.

Elsewhere, a cluster of more than 200 cases has been linked to Big White Mountain in the Okanagan.

On Vancouver Island, Mount Washington Alpine Resort has had no cases related to its operations this winter and is working to keep it that way.

“We are in contact with our local health representative and he often comes for the health inspections that we have been through,” said resort spokeswoman Kayla Stockton. “He is very happy with the way things are going here in Mount Washington and we are just maintaining this progression and we are just waiting for further updates from Dr. Bonnie Henry.”

An important factor that probably played a role in favor of Mount Washington is that its village is not inhabited by countless bars, restaurants, shops, clubs and other places of entertainment – which has been the main source of transmission in Whistler.

Stockton also said that the resort, due to the COVID-19 protocols in effect, limits the number of daily passes being sold and encourages people to make reservations in advance for holidays such as Family Day and the March holidays.

Anyone who visits Mount Washington feels that the resort has done a good job of keeping people safe.

“There are no real concerns. Everyone is wearing masks and at their same party getting on the cable car, so yes, we feel very safe, ”said Kara Halpert, who took a day trip from Victoria.

Although more than 500 cases were connected to Whistler, Dr. Henry emphasized that skiing and snowboarding are still acceptable activities when they are outdoors, explaining that the transmissions occurred in the hours before and after people were at the resort.

“What I’m telling people is that it’s okay to go skiing and we know that this in itself is not a risk. It’s before and after and parties and meetings and social gatherings, these were never acceptable, ”said Henry on Friday, adding that day trips to ski resorts are allowed, but overnight stays are not allowed for parties.

Meanwhile, accommodations in Mount Washington have been booked for most of the season and there is expected to be a lot of movement on Family Day and the March holiday.

“Our message now is that we are the local ski hill on Vancouver Island and Dr. Bonnie Henry says it is okay to ski,” said Stockton. “You don’t need a vacation, you don’t need to spend the night, but come skiing, stay in your bubble and go home.”

