COVID-19 Ontario: Province reports over 1,700 new cases, another 24 deaths

TORONTO – Ontario is reporting more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

The 1,708 new infections decreased from Saturday’s total, when 1,822 cases were added.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 114,746, including deaths and recoveries.

A further 24 COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the province in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in Ontario to 3,648.

In addition, 1,443 more cases were considered resolved by the province. In total, 97,319 people who contracted the new coronavirus recovered.

With 53,959 tests completed on the last day, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Ontario is 3.7 percent. The province has completed 6.2 million tests since the pandemic began. At least 38,724 tests remain under investigation.

According daily epidemiological summary of the province, 652 of new infections have been reported in people aged 20 to 39 years. This age group is now responsible for 41,815 laboratory-confirmed infections, the highest number of any age group in Ontario.

Another 505 cases have been reported in people between the ages of 40 and 59. In addition, 258 cases have been reported in people aged 19 years or younger and 224 cases have been reported in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

Seventy new cases have been reported in people aged 80 and over.

Where are the new COVID-19 boxes?

Most of the new cases added on Sunday were found in Toronto and the Peel region.

Peel reported 503 new cases, while Toronto reported 463. Both regions are currently placed in the blocking stage of the province’s COVID-19 structure, which prohibits most non-essential activities, including the use of gyms and meals at restaurants on site.

These measures went into effect on Monday and have a minimum duration of 28 days.

The only other region to report new numbers of cases in triple digits is the York region with 185 cases. The York region is currently in the “red zone” of the province’s COVID-19 structure, which limits the size of internal meetings and dinner service in restaurants and bars.

The city of Hamilton, Waterloo and the Durham region are also in the “red zone” and all have reported at least 60 new infections.

Ottawa reported 79 new infections and is currently located in the “orange zone”, which allows 50 people to sit indoors at the same time in a restaurant.

There are currently 586 people in the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19. The province did not say how many of these patients are being treated in an intensive care unit.