COVID-19 Ontario: Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases set another new record

TORONTO – Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time, setting another record for the number of infections in a single day.

Health officials confirmed 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday. Comes after the province saw 978 infections on Saturday.

According modeling data launched by the provincial government in late September, Ontario was expected to hit 1,000 new cases a day in mid-October.

As usual, most cases were found in Ontario’s four COVID-19 hotspots, which are currently in a modified stage 2. There are 309 new cases in Toronto, 289 in the Peel region, 117 in the York region and 80 in Ottawa.

Ontario also reported seven new COVID-19-related deaths in the province, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,093.

The total number of laboratory confirmed infections in the province there are now 70,373, including deaths and recoveries.

There were another 736 cases deemed to be resolved by the authorities on Sunday. The province now has a total of 60,160 recovered patients.

Other provincial regions reporting more than 10 new COVID-19 cases include Durham Region (52), East Ontario Health Unit (17) Simcoe Muskoka (16), Windsor-Essex (12), Halton (31) and Waterloo (21)

Durham and Halton are expected learn on monday whether they will be forced to revert to a modified Stage 2.

There were 390 new cases in people aged 20 to 39 years. In people aged 40 to 59, 282 new infections occurred.

The category of 19 and minors registered 193 new cases, while people over 60 saw 177 new cases.

There are currently 278 patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19, which decreased slightly from Saturday.

Of these patients, 79 are being treated in an intensive care unit, 54 of them breathing with the aid of a ventilator.

According to the provincial government, when there are fewer than 150 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ontario hospitals, the province can “maintain non-COVID capacity and all scheduled surgeries”.

Once that number exceeds 150, it becomes more difficult to meet non-COVID-19 needs, the government said. Once it exceeds 350 people, it becomes “impossible” to cope.

Meanwhile, the province has processed more than 38,000 COVID-19 tests in the previous 24-hour period, making Sunday’s positivity rate nearly 2.7 percent.

Ontario has processed more than 4.9 million tests for the disease since the pandemic began.

There are currently 23,601 tests under investigation.