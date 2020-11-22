COVID-19 Ontario: Ontario reports over 1,500 cases on the second consecutive day

TORONTO – Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day, while Toronto and the Peel region are preparing for a 28-day blackout period starting on Monday.

Health officials confirmed 1,534 new cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday, which occurs after the province reported a record number 1,588 new cases on Saturday.

Monday through Friday, the province recorded numbers below the 1,500 mark, but this is the 17th consecutive day that Ontario has reported case numbers in the four-digit range.

The province also reported on Sunday that an additional 14 people died from COVID-19, marking a small decrease in the number of deaths since the previous day, when health officials reported 21 new deaths.

The elderly continue to be the age group most affected by the pandemic. According to the province’s epidemiological report, seven of the 14 deaths recorded on Sunday were living in long-term care homes.

Since the start of the pandemic, of the 3,486 people who died in Ontario from the disease, 2,420 were over 80 years old.

Provincial health officials considered an additional 1,429 cases to be resolved by Sunday, bringing the total number of recovered patients in Ontario to 87,508.

The total number of confirmed cases in the COVID-19 laboratory in Ontario is now 103,912, including 3,486 deaths and 87,508 recoveries.

There are at least 484 people currently in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19, and 147 of these patients are in an intensive care unit. Eighty-nine of them are breathing with the aid of a fan.

Last week, CTV News Toronto obtained a report from Critical Care Services Ontario which confirmed that there were 150 patients in the province’s ICUs due to the new coronavirus. The province previously said that once the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU reaches 150, it becomes more difficult to meet medical needs unrelated to the disease.

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Ontario?

On Sunday, the Peel region reported 490 new cases, Toronto reported 460 new cases and the York region reported 130.

Toronto and Peel Region will enter the blockade phase of the province on Monday, which is the final category of the province in the COVID-19 hierarchical structure that guides the restrictions.

Most non-essential businesses, including gyms, shopping malls and personal care services, will have to close the COVID-19’s hot spots for at least 28 days.

Ottawa also reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, the Durham region reported 50 new cases, Windsor-Essex reported 29 new cases, Simcoe Muskoka reported 24 new cases, Gray Bruce reported 16 new cases, Hamilton reported 66 new cases, Halton Region reported 48 new cases, the Niagara region reported 22 new cases, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph reported 30 new cases and Waterloo reported 54 new cases.

Most of the new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday involve people under the age of 80.

There were 562 infections in people aged 20 to 39 years, at least 404 in people aged 40 and 59 and 230 in people between 60 and 79 years old. There were 276 cases in people under the age of 19.

Ontario COVID-19 test

Employees processed 46,389 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. The health ministry said the province’s positivity rate is now about 4.3 percent, including duplicate tests and errors.

There are 30,427 COVID-19 tests still under investigation.

In total, Ontario has processed more than 5.9 million tests since the pandemic began in January.