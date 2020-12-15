COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus News in Calgary for December 14

Continuation of article content

Mortuary staff adapting to the COVID-19 crisis, waiting for vaccine priority

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Todd Korol photo

Funeral homes are implementing their own measures to protect employees against COVID-19 and prepare for the increase in the number of deaths if they overload the system.

Demand has already grown.

Teresa Jones, owner and funeral director of Choice Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services, said she operates three crematoriums, compared to normal.

Jones also divided his team into two groups that alternate between seven consecutive days of work and seven days off to ensure that they would be able to operate even if a group had members who hired COVID-19.

His biggest fear is that someone on his team will get sick.

Extended technical support for students at risk amid online learning demands

Photo by Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

As older students become accommodated in the province’s mandatory online learning, those who lack technology resources and home support continue to face disruptions and risk falling further behind, advocates say.

And as COVID-19 cases continue to reach record levels in Alberta, educators fear that students will still not be able to return to classrooms after Christmas and that barriers to their learning will continue to increase.

“When children are in school, there is equality. But when they are sent home, inequality increases, ”said Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

“Going back online is never ideal, students need to be at school with their teachers, learning together. But we have known since spring that many students will not have access to the technology, whether through devices, or Wi-Fi, or other family members competing for the same technology. “

