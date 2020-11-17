COVID-19 in Sask: Here’s what we know before the next update

REGINA – Here’s what we know before Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government has announced 181 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new recoveries.

In a press release on Monday, the province said 68 people were hospitalized. There are 52 people hospitalized and 16 people in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,182 cases and 3,223 recoveries. Active cases are 1,928. There were 31 deaths.

ADDITIONAL MEASURES UNDER CONSIDERATION

Premier Scott Moe said on Twitter that the province is considering additional measures to help stop the virus from spreading.

The province will carry out a press conference at 3pm on Tuesday to address possible additional steps.

The conference will be broadcast live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca

SHORT LOCK REQUIRED TO GET HANDLE ON COVID-19 IN SASK: TEACHER

Saskatchewan must implement a quick block to control the growing cases of COVID-19, according to a teacher.

Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, professor of epidemiology and community health at the University of Saskatchewan School of Medicine, said the short closure would allow the province to catch up on contact tracking, testing and isolation regimes.

“A type of circuit breaker now blocked in this province is probably the best way to give us time to get our capacity up and running again,” he said on Monday.

Over the weekend, the province said it was considering further precautionary measures to deal with the flow of cases.