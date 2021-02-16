COVID-19 in Sask: Extended public health measures, 3 deaths, 136 new cases Tuesday

Public health measures in Saskatchewan have been extended until at least March 19.

This means that internal meetings are still restricted to immediate family members. People can still meet outside with up to 10 people, as long as the physical distance between families can be maintained.

All non-essential interprovincial trips are not recommended.

Restrictions on sports, fitness, dance and places of worship will remain in effect. Mandatory masking is still in effect.

The government also announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Tuesday.

One of the people who died was in her 40s in the far northwest, one was 50 in the northwest and one was over 80 in the northwest.

The province said 264 more people had recovered. As of Tuesday, there were 1,611 cases of COVID-19 considered active in Saskatchewan.

The province did not provide details on the case numbers on Monday due to the holiday. As a result, it provided the division of cases for Tuesday and Monday as follows, by zone:

Saskatoon (69).

Regina (62).

Northeast extreme (10).

Northwest end (22).

North central end (five).

Northwest (44).

North center (22).

Northeast (17).

Midwest (nine).

Central-east (nine).

Center-south (four).

Southeast (two).

Four new cases await location information. Six cases that were previously pending have been assigned – one in the far northwest and five in the northwest.

The daily average of new seven-day cases in Saskatchewan is 167, or 13.6 per 100,000 people.

There were 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, with 20 of them in intensive care.

Tuesday’s update said 22 vaccines were distributed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. The province has already administered 49,841 doses of the vaccine, or 107 percent of the vaccine doses available.

The province conducted 3,691 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.