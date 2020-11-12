COVID-19 in Sask: 112 new cases Wednesday, 48 people in the hospital

Saskatchewan reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 54 recoveries from the disease.

More than half of the new cases are in the two largest cities in the province.

There were 37 new cases in the Regina region and 29 in the Saskatoon region.

There were 13 cases in the Southeast, 11 in the Center-South, eight in the Northeast, seven in the North-West and three in the Center-East. The northwest and central-north regions each had a new case. The locations for two other cases are pending.

The total number of active cases in the province is 1,363 on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Saskatchewan has recorded 4,326 COVID-19 cases, with 2,934 recoveries.

The province now has a higher rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants than Ontario or British Columbia. Saskatchewan has 111 cases per 100,000 people, compared with 69 in Ontario and 104 BC.

Forty-eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 37 hospitalized and 11 in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 1,363 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. The province has a capacity of up to 4,000 tests per day and has tested an average of 2,000 people per day for the past five days.

Short list of SHA exhibits released on Wednesday

The Saskatchewan Health Authority also released its most recent list of COVID-19 exhibits. Only three were listed on Wednesday:

St. Anthony’s Church at 2704 56th Ave. in Lloydminster: October 31 from 5 pm to 6 pm

Yuen’s Cellular Service at 503 Main St. in Humboldt: November 2 from 9am to 6pm

Crescent Point Place at 327 Mergens St. NW in Weyburn: November 5, from 8:45 am to 10:20 pm



Anyone who visited the locations on specific days at specific times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. Anyone who has had or developed symptoms of COVID-19 should contact HealthLine811 or their family doctor to arrange for the test.

A Regina McDonald’s is also closed after an employee tests positive. In a statement, the company said McDonald’s at 535 Albert St. N. is closed on Wednesday for a thorough cleaning. I didn’t say when the fast food restaurant would reopen.

The employee last worked on November 6, from 6 am to 2 pm CST.

The company said that all workers who were close contacts of the employee are isolated.