COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

- Quebec reported 1,744 new cases on Sunday and another 50 deaths.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, 242,714 confirmed cases and 9,055 people died. Here is a guide to numbers.
- There are 1,460 people in the hospital (a reduction of 14), including 215 in intensive care (a reduction of 12).
- 10,783 doses of the vaccine were administered on Friday. A total of 137,856 doses have been administered since December 14.
It is the first day of classroom learning in 2021 for high school students across the province, and it will be slightly different in classrooms.
Students will be required to wear medical grade masks and will be tested immediately when they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.
They will also be removed from class if a family member has symptoms and is waiting for the test result.
In the meantime, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it is important to remember that there are many things now that are beyond our control.
If you have felt isolated, we compiled some ways to help deal as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worse cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a blocked nose.
- Gastrointestinal problems (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 1-877-644-4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Reminders from the Quebec government to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Use a face mask or cover when physical distance is not possible. The use of a mask is mandatory in closed public spaces throughout the province.
- Stay at least two meters away from other people as much as possible.
- Isolate yourself for 14 days after returning from a stay abroad.
You can find information about COVID-19 in the province on here and information about the situation in Montreal on here.