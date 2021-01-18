COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,744 new cases on Sunday and another 50 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 242,714 confirmed cases and 9,055 people died. Here is a guide to numbers.

There are 1,460 people in the hospital (a reduction of 14), including 215 in intensive care (a reduction of 12).

10,783 doses of the vaccine were administered on Friday. A total of 137,856 doses have been administered since December 14.

It is the first day of classroom learning in 2021 for high school students across the province, and it will be slightly different in classrooms.

Students will be required to wear medical grade masks and will be tested immediately when they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

They will also be removed from class if a family member has symptoms and is waiting for the test result.

In the meantime, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it is important to remember that there are many things now that are beyond our control.

As Quebec falls into its first quarantine curfew since the Spanish flu era, there are more rules to follow and fewer opportunities to get around them undetected. 3:53

