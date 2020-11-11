COVID-19 in Ontario: Province breaks another record with more than 1,400 new cases

TORONTO – Ontario is seeing another record day with more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases.

Provincial health officials registered 1,426 new infections of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive day of counting cases that reached the four-digit figure.

Ontario set a new record in a single day, when 1,388 cases were confirmed on Tuesday. Prior to that, the province saw 1,242 cases reported on Monday, 1,328 on Sunday, 1,132 on Saturday, 1,003 on Friday and 998 on Thursday.

Ontario’s seven-day average for the number of reported cases continues to rise and is now 1,216, up from 971 at this point last week.

Wednesday report brings the province’s total number of laboratory confirmed cases to 88,209, including deaths and recoveries.

Fifteen new deaths linked to the disease were reported by provincial health officials on Wednesday, bringing Ontario’s death toll to 3,275.

Authorities considered an additional 886 cases to be resolved on Wednesday, bringing the number of recovered patients in the province to 74,303.

There are currently 10,631 active cases of the new coronavirus in Ontario.

In late October, the official Ontario government modeling table released new projections for the spread of the disease, providing three different scenarios for what would happen in the following month.

In the most pessimistic scenarios, the province was designed to see its daily case count increase to 1,000 or 1,200 per day. The modeling also suggested that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units would only cross the 150 patient limit in the “worst case scenario” of average daily case growth reaching 1,200 per day.

According to province data released on Wednesday, at least 424 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Ontario hospitals. Of these patients, 88 are in intensive care and 57 of these 88 are breathing with the aid of a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 boxes?

The majority of new infections recorded on Wednesday are in people between 20 and 39 years old, with 536 cases recorded in this age group. 408 new infections were also found in people aged 40 to 59, 173 new infections in people aged 60 and 79, 223 new infections in people aged 19 and under and 81 new infections in people aged 80 and over deity.

Of the new cases recorded on Wednesday, 468 are in the Peel region, 384 are in Toronto, 180 are in the York region, 63 are in the Durham region and 62 are in Hamilton.

The number recorded in the Peel region on Wednesday is a record for the city.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said that hospitals in the Peel region are starting to see the negative impacts of increasing the case count.

“Peel is in trouble,” he said. “We have seen in some hospitals in Peel that they are at the limit and exceeding capacity.”

New restrictions, in addition to those previously implemented by the province, were introduced in the Peel Region over the weekend by Medical Health Officer Dr. Lawrence Loh.

Some of the stricter measures include closing spaces for meetings and events, including banquet halls. Likewise, only people from the same family can sit together in restaurants and bars and pre-registration in gyms and gyms is mandatory. Local residents were also told not to visit other homes or to allow visitors from other families to enter their homes.

On Tuesday, Toronto city officials also announced new COVID-19 measures, including a ban on indoor meals and gym classes for another 28 days.

Toronto and Peel are the only two areas located in the province’s “red zone” in the new color-coded reopening structure.

Speaking on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said the increase in cases keeps him “awake at night”.

He said he “cannot rule out anything” if the case count continues to increase, including a similar blockade announced in Manitoba on Tuesday. In Manitoba, all non-essential retail stores have been forced to close, as the province is dealing with a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations.

“To answer your question if the numbers are completely out of control, I will not hesitate to do whatever is necessary to protect people’s health and safety,” said Ford.

Ontario COVID-19 test

Since the pandemic began in January, more than 5.4 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in Ontario.

In the last 24-hour period recorded, 36,707 tests were completed. The test’s positivity rate in Ontario fell to 3.9 percent from a record 5.7 seen the day before.

There are 34,460 tests that are currently under investigation in the province.

The province has not yet reached its testing capacity of 50,000 a day.