COVID-19 in Ontario: New record set with more than 1,300 new cases

TORONTO – Ontario recorded more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, breaking a new record.

After a record day on Saturday with 1,132 new infections, provincial health officials registered an additional 1,328 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

There were 1,003 confirmed cases on Friday, 998 on Thursday and 987 on Wednesday. Before Saturday, the last record in Ontario was set on Tuesday, when 1,050 cases were recorded.

Ontario’s seven-day average for the number of reported cases continues to increase and is now 1,063.

Sunday report brings the total number of the province of laboratory confirmed cases for 84,153, including deaths and recoveries.

Thirteen new deaths linked to the disease were reported by provincial health officials on Sunday, bringing the death toll in Ontario to 3,233.

Health officials considered an additional 877 cases resolved by Sunday, bringing the number of recovered patients in the province to 71,815.

There are currently 9,105 COVID-19 cases active in Ontario.

At the Ontario Hospitals, there are 374 COVID-19 patients being treated. Data on the number of patients in the intensive care unit and the number of patients who remained on a ventilator were not released on Sunday.

“As we usually observe on weekends, several hospitals (approximately 40) did not send data to the Daily Bed Census of 6 November,” wrote health officials. “We anticipate that the number of hospitalized patients may increase when the report increases compliance.”

On Saturday, there were 88 Ontario patients in intensive care and 52 of those 88 remained on a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 boxes?

Of the new cases recorded on Sunday, 434 are in Toronto, 385 are in the Peel region, 105 are in the York region, 71 are in Ottawa, 68 are in Hamilton and 56 are in the Durham region.

The number registered in Toronto on Sunday is a record for the city.

The majority of new infections recorded on Sunday are in people between the ages of 20 and 39, with 471 new cases recorded in that age category. 391 new infections were also found in people aged 40 to 59 years and 184 new infections in people aged 19 years and under.

On Sunday, 170 new cases of the disease were found in the age group of 60 to 79 years and 108 in people aged 80 and over.

On Saturday, health measures began to loosen at several critical points in COVID-19 such as New Ontario color-coded layered system came into force.

Peel Region is the only region currently located in the red zone, while York Region and Ottawa have been labeled orange. The red zone, among other things, means that indoor meals are limited to 10 people and gyms are limited to 10 people inside. The orange level limits bars and restaurants to 50 people indoors, with a maximum of four sitting together.

The modified Stage 2 restrictions will remain in effect in Toronto until November 14.

Ontario COVID-19 test

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in January, more than 5.3 million tests for the disease have been performed.

Almost 37,600 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last 24-hour period recorded.

In Ontario, 35,776 tests are currently under investigation.

The province’s daily testing target is 50,000.