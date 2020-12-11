COVID-19: Cases reach 40,000 as BC health officials announce 28 deaths

Continuation of article content

There are 9,524 active cases in the province. Most isolate themselves at home, but 346 residents are being treated at the hospital, including 83 in intensive care.

Another 11,947 people are currently under public health surveillance due to close contact with a known case of COVID.

“We are not yet through this storm,” said Henry. “We continue to have many new cases and even in the last 24 hours, people have lost parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends.”

Residents of long-term care institutions are responsible for more than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in BC, said Henry, but in what the provincial health officer called “encouraging news”, outbreaks in the provincial health system appear to be decreasing, with only one new outbreak being reported in the past 48 hours and many others about to be declared closed.

The outbreak at Burnaby Hospital has ended, Henry announced, bringing the number of outbreak health centers to 64.

Henry recalled, however, that there are more than 600 long-term institutions in the province that do not have outbreaks.

“Protecting them is our important role,” she said.

She urged British Colombians to continue to distance themselves socially and stay home, amid excitement over the province’s impending immunization plan, which will begin next week when healthcare professionals start receiving their vaccines.

“There will be a time when we can take off our masks, when we can hug our loved ones, when we can travel to see friends and family,” she said. “We will get there. But we have not yet gone through this storm.”

