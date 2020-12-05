COVID-19 cases in Ontario: the province breaks another record for new infections

TORONTO – Ontario broke another record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

Health officials confirmed 1,859 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which represents four more infections than the previous record set in November 27th.

Ontario also set a new test record, processing 59,400 swabs the day before. This leaves the Ontario test positivity rate at 3.1 percent.

As of Saturday morning, there were 709 patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19, an increase since Friday.

At least 202 of these patients are currently being treated in intensive care, compared with 207 patients reported the day before. Of these patients, 116 are currently breathing with the aid of a ventilator.

Twenty more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 3,757. Of these deaths, 13 were residents of long-term care homes.

There are 1,624 more cases that were considered resolved. More than 106,000 people infected with COVID-19 in Ontario have recovered since the pandemic began.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario is now 125,385, including deaths and recoveries.

Where are the new COVID-19 boxes?

The majority of new cases were recorded in Toronto and the Peel region, with 504 and 463 infections added, respectively.

Both regions are currently blocked due to the growing number of cases, which forced most non-core businesses to close nearly two weeks ago.

Ontario is reporting 1,859 cases of #COVID-19 and almost 59,400 tests completed. Locally, there are 504 new cases in Toronto, 463 in Peel and 198 in the York area. There are 1,624 more cases resolved. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 am https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 5, 2020

The York area also reported 198 new cases on Saturday.

Regions that reported more than 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday include Thunder Bay, Ottawa, Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, Durham Region, Simcoe Muskoka, Middlesex-London, Southwestern Public Health Unit, Windsor -Essex, Hamilton, Halton Region and Niagara Region.

Most of the new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday are in people under 40.