COVID-19: BC records the first case of variant strain first detected in the UK

Just over a week ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would ban flights arriving from the UK from December 21 for 72 hours in an effort to keep the new strain of the virus out of the country. This ban was later extended until January 6, 2021.

Although there is no evidence to show that the new variant is more likely to cause serious illness or that the currently approved vaccines are less effective against the new strain, health officials warn that the new variant is more easily transmissible.

“However, studies suggest that the COVID-19 variant initially identified in the UK can spread more quickly and easily, which is why British Colombians everywhere must continue to be cautious and follow all PHO orders and guidelines, stay close to home, avoid nonessential things, travel, practice insurance, physical distance and wear a mask when you are in closed public spaces ”, says the statement.

“All British Colombians need to remember that the virus spreads quickly, but it appears slowly. By staying in place, avoiding all non-essential travel and using our layers of protection, we can reduce the potential for a sudden increase in new cases and keep our communities and loved ones safe. “

The authorities continue to advise against travel outside the region and to encourage people to stay in place and at home.

The first cases of the UK strain were reported on Saturday in a couple from the Durham region of Ontario, east of Toronto. The couple, who had not traveled recently, were in contact with someone who had recently returned from the UK