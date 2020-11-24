Coronavirus: what’s happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The most recently:

The BC’s chief physician says the province is facing the “most challenging” period of the pandemic so far, as hospitalizations increase and transmission in long-term care increases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday that “we are all feeling the pressure” as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.

“This virus does not stop, however, when we are tired and frustrated and we want it to end,” she said. “It spreads quickly and doesn’t expect us to update it.”

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 1,933 new cases of COVID-19 in three days, along with 17 additional deaths, bringing the number of pandemic deaths in the province to 348.

Monday’s update raised the number of active cases in the province to 7,360. Of these, 277 were in the hospital and 59 in intensive care or ICU.

The head of public health said that in the next two weeks, people in the province need to work “urgently” to reduce transmission in order to keep schools and workplaces open and alleviate “very real stress” in the health system.

Health authorities in the province recently issued health orders for the entire province, including a mask mandate for indoor public spaces, to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

What’s happening in Canada

As of 11:15 am ET on Tuesday, Canada’s COVID-19 case count was 339,668, with 56,567 of the cases considered active. The CBC News death count based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC reports was 11,580.

AlbertaThe chief medical officer for health said on Monday that the province had reached a “precarious point” in the pandemic and must take action.

“Waiting longer will impact our ability to care for Albertans in the coming weeks and months,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Monday, while the province reported 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

At the Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe isolates himself after a possible exposure to COVID-19 at a restaurant in Prince Albert. A spokesman for the prime minister said Moe was showing no symptoms, but he was tested very carefully. Saskatchewan reported 235 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and four more deaths.

Manitoba on Monday reported more than 540 new cases of COVID-19 – a record in the province of Prairie. The province also reported seven additional deaths.

The Provincial Chief of Public Health, Dr. Brent Roussin, said that as of November 1, the province had reported a total of 75 deaths due to COVID-19. On Monday, that number was 236.

“It can be easy to think of it just as numbers, but we all know that they are Manitobans,” he said. “These are people who are loved, who they miss now.”

Ontario reported 1,009 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and an additional 14 deaths. However, Health Minister Christine Elliott noted on Twitter that, due to a technical problem, “the number of cases was overestimated yesterday and underestimated today”. The province recorded a record 1,589 cases on Monday.

Data released Tuesday put the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario in 534, with 159 in intensive care.

Quebec, another province hard hit by the pandemic, reported 1,156 new cases on Tuesday and an additional 45 deaths, including nine reported to have occurred in the previous 24 hours.

According provincial data, hospitalizations stood at 655, with 96 in intensive care.

To the east, the Atlantic travel bubble collapsed on Monday, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced that they would leave the agreement for at least two weeks.

WATCH | New Brunswick assesses the risks of COVID-19 in the Atlantic bubble with Nova Scotia:

The Director of Medical Health of New Brunswick, Dr. Jennifer Russell, says that the Atlantic provinces need to be very cautious in controlling the coronavirus because of overburdened health systems. 1:42

Premier Blaine Higgs said New Brunswick it will not make any changes to its participation in the Atlantic bubble “for now”. The province reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and a death on Monday.

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. One case was detected over the weekend as part of a COVID-19 rapid test program for employees and customers at a bar in downtown Halifax.

On the other side of the North, there were four new COVID-19 cases at the Nunavut and six in Yukon. The Yukon tightened restrictions last week as infection rates increased in surrounding jurisdictions, requiring all critical service workers to isolate themselves for two weeks upon entering the territory.

Nunavut is in the midst of a blockade to try to contain the increase in cases. The director of public health, Dr. Michael Patterson, warned on Monday that the number of cases “will increase and decrease day by day, regardless of what is happening in the community” due to the testing time and “flight variability”.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Northwest Territories on Monday, leaving the total number of cases at 15.

What’s happening around the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, last update at 10:05 am Eastern Time

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 59.2 million COVID-19 cases reported worldwide, with more than 37.9 million of them considered recovered or resolved, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was approaching 1.4 million.

At the Americas, new cases of coronavirus in the United States have reached historic levels, averaging more than 170,000 per day, and deaths have risen to more than 1,500 per day, the highest level since spring. The virus is responsible for more than a quarter of a million deaths in the United States and more than 12 million confirmed infections.

“There is so much community broadcasting across the United States that the chances of you meeting someone who has COVID-19 are really, really high, whether on an airplane, at the airport or in a rest area,” said Dr. Syra Madad , infectious disease epidemiologist at New York City hospitals.

Nurse Caren Williams speaks to a passenger waiting for a coronavirus test at the Tom Bradley international terminal in LAX on Monday. Millions of people in the U.S. are adhering to Thanksgiving travel plans, despite warnings from health officials. (Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)

The largest county in the United States is on the verge of an order to stay home after an outbreak of coronavirus exceeded the level set by Los Angeles County public health officials to trigger such action. A large number of new cases on Monday put the county on average 4,500 cases a day.

In Mexico, religious and civic leaders canceled an annual meeting that attracts large crowds of Catholic pilgrims to protect people.

At the Europe, State and federal health officials in Germany say they are reducing quarantine periods for people who have had contact with a confirmed COVID case from 14 to 10 days if they test negative.

The European Medicines Agency can produce a scientific opinion on COVID-19 vaccines, seeking regulatory approval by the end of the year, at best.

WATCH | The trials show that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is ‘highly effective’:

British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said the COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford is 70 percent effective on average. The vaccine is one of several that Canada has ordered and is considered more affordable globally. 4:04

At the Asia Pacific Region, China has reported new cases of coronavirus in the cities of Shanghai and Tianjin, with the aim of preventing small outbreaks from becoming larger.

The National Health Commission said Tuesday that there were two new cases spread locally in the previous 24 hours, one in each city. He also reported 20 cases among people who arrived from abroad.

Top Glove Corp. Malaysia, the world’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves, said on Tuesday that it expects a two to four week delay in deliveries after more than 2,000 workers at its factories have been infected with the coronavirus, increasing the possibility of supply disruptions during the pandemic.

Top Glove said it has temporarily stopped production at 16 factories in Klang, a city outside Kuala Lumpur, since November 17 to select workers, with its 12 remaining facilities in the area operating at very low capacities.

The government on Monday ordered 28 Top Glove factories in Klang to close in stages to allow workers to undergo mandatory screening and quarantine after 2,453 factory workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The health ministry reported an additional 1,511 cases in the area on Tuesday, but did not say how many were workers. The cluster contributed to a daily record of 2,188 cases across the country, bringing the total number of Malaysian cases to 58,847.

Top Glove says it produces about 90 billion rubber gloves a year, about a quarter of the world’s supply, and exports to 195 countries.

A medical worker with protective equipment carries test tubes at a community testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong’s Yau Tsim Mong district on Tuesday. (Joyce Zhou / Reuters)

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will close bars, clubs and other entertainment venues for the third time this year.

At the Africa, Nigeria will prevent passengers who do not follow the country’s COVID-19 protocol from flying for six months.

At the Middle East, Iran has reported a record 13,721 new cases and almost a record 483 deaths in the past 24 hours.