Coronavirus: what’s happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The most recently:

Canada saw 7,727 cases of COVID-19 on an average day in the past week and hospitalizations and deaths are still increasing.

In her daily national update on the pandemic, the Director of Public Health, Dr. Theresa Tam, says the burden is getting worse at hospitals and local health officials.

She says that infection rates are highest among people over 80, who are most at risk for serious illnesses.

If there is good news, Canada has not detected new cases of coronavirus variants first detected in the United Kingdom or South Africa.

2/2 To date, provinces and territories have reported 22 cases of the B.1.1.17 virus variant (United Kingdom) and 1 case of the 501Y.V2 virus variant (South Africa). O #GoC continues to advise against non-essential travel outside 🇨🇦. https://t.co/zyZedTQD7i & mdash;@CPHO_Canada

Also on Thursday, Maj.-General. Dany Fortin, the military commander who leads Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine logistics, said today that manufacturers are expected to deliver up to one million doses a week starting in April.

In the spring, Fortin said, the country will move from phase one of vaccine implantation – immunizing particularly vulnerable people, such as residents of long-term care homes, some indigenous adults and healthcare professionals – to wider implantation as births become bigger and more frequent.

The Canadian immunization campaign got off to a slow start.

One month after the start of the inoculation efforts, only 1% of the population received at least one injection of Pfizer or Moderna products.

Only 615,000 doses were delivered to the provinces and territories.

The federal government expects up to six million doses – enough for three million people to be fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose products – by the end of March.

But Fortin admitted on Thursday that the government is still negotiating a delivery schedule.

WATCH | Fortin at the launch of the vaccine starting in April:

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice president of logistics and operations for the Canadian Public Health Agency, discusses the second and broadest phase of the launch of the COVID-19 vaccine. 1:32

“We have a shortage of vaccines in the first quarter,” said Fortin.

April will mark the beginning of what he is calling the “ramp-up phase”.

What’s happening in Canada

As of 2:45 pm Brasília time, Thursday, Canada had reported 687,075 cases of COVID-19, with 78,434 cases considered active. The CBC News death count was 17,510.

Inside British Columbia, Premier John Horgan is seeking legal advice on the feasibility of a ban on interprovincial travel.

Inside Alberta, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, who was criticized for traveling to Mexico while on vacation, It was expelled from Prime Minister Jason Kenney’s UCP party.

Saskatchewan says he will ask the provincial ombudsman to conduct a independent investigation about the outbreak at Parkside Extendicare in Regina, where 43 residents died.

WATCH | Sask. do not add restrictions despite the increase in cases:

Saskatchewan currently has the worst COVID-19 infection rate in the country and cases are increasing. Instead of adding new restrictions, the government is asking people to follow existing ones, but some say they are not going far enough. 2:02

Manitoba reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths On thursday.

Ontario sent an emergency alert on Thursday morning, reminding residents that the home stay order announced earlier this week is already in effect. The province recorded 3,326 new cases and 62 deaths.

Quebec announced 2,132 new cases and 64 more deaths. The province has also pledged to deliver second vaccine within “a maximum” 90 days after the first.

WATCH | Quebec will delay the 2nd dose of vaccine to expand coverage:

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may take 42 to 90 days to allow the most vulnerable people to receive their first injection. 1:05

New Brunswick recorded 24 more infections, with cases in six of the seven areas of the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador added a new case. Health officials say the individual has traveled internationally.

Inside Prince Edward Island, the 55-Plus Winter Games in Cornwall it was canceled due to concerns of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reported six new cases. In Truro, a mobile health unit will be installed in response to an increase in the number of potential exposures in the area over the past week.

Our government will always work to ensure the health and safety of all Canadians. We approved a request for assistance from Canada’s Indigenous Services to the community of Nain, The Netherlands. & mdash;@BillBlair

Inside Nunavut, the hard-hit municipality of Arviat is encouraging residents to get vaccinated until offering cash prizes.

Northwest Territories health officials say sewage test suggests that there may be one or more undetected cases of COVID-19 in Hay River.

What’s happening around the world

As of Thursday, more than 92.5 million COVID-19 cases were reported worldwide, with more than 51.1 million of them considered recovered or resolved, according to the COVID-19 case tracking tool. Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stood at over 1.9 million.

Inside Europe, Sweden recorded an additional 351 deaths, with the death toll exceeding 10,000. Sweden, which addressed the pandemic while keeping much of the society open, recorded 518,783 cases.

A person receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Thursday. (Fredrik Lerneryd / Getty Images)

Inside Asia, a global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive examination investigation of its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing can try to avoid embarrassing discoveries.

The group sent to Wuhan by the World Health Organization (WHO) was approved by President Xi Jinping’s government after months of diplomatic disputes that generated an unusual public complaint from the WHO chief.

WATCH | WHO team arrives in China to investigate the origins of the pandemic:

A team of international scientists, led by the World Health Organization, is now in Wuhan, China, to gather evidence about the new coronavirus and to talk more closely with Chinese researchers. 1:32

Inside Africa, the WHO claims that a variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa has also been confirmed in Botswana, Gambia and Zambia.

The variant, which South African health officials said was possibly more transmissible, has been detected in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

A health professional performs a COVID-19 test in Lenasia, South Africa, on Thursday. (Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters)

At the AmericasUS government figures released on Thursday reported a jump in weekly unemployment claims to 965,000, a sign that rising infections are forcing companies to cut and lay off workers.

So far, the United States has confirmed more than 23 million infections and more than 386,000 people have died.