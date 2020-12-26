City teams cleaning up after Christmas blizzard

TORONTO – City teams have been clearing a blizzard that covers much of the GTA since Thursday night.

Toronto saw a white Christmas due to the winter storm system, which is expected to form a layer of about 15 centimeters of snow in the city by the end of Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the city said it had completed the plowing of all expressways and major roads.

“Salting on local roads and cleaning sidewalks, bike paths and separate trails will continue throughout the day,” the city said in a tweet.

The previous Friday, Environment Canada warned that continued snowfall could bring risky driving conditions to Toronto and much of the York area.

They said there was a possibility of black ice forming under the snow accumulated in some places.

The weather agency ended its winter weather travel advisory for the Halton and Peel regions on Friday morning, but kept it for Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket and Georgina.

Consulting ended for all parts of the GTA on Friday night. However, blizzard warnings and alerts remain in effect in several areas in southern Ontario, including Niagara.

Light snow continued to fall in Toronto on Friday night and snow is expected to continue on Saturday, with temperatures between -10 C and -3 C expected.

Sunday and Monday are expected to bring more precipitation in the form of snow or rain. With highs of 3 C expected on both days, much of the snow can melt.

Temperatures are expected to remain just below the freezing mark on Tuesday and Wednesday, rising to 4 ° C on Thursday.