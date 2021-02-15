China’s space probe performs orbital adjustment around Mars

A black and white photo of Mars taken by Tianwen 1, the first snapshot of the Chinese spacecraft.

The Chinese probe Tianwen-1 carried out an orbital maneuver around Mars on Monday, days after it successfully entered orbit around the red planet, crowning an almost seven-month journey from Earth.

Ahead of the China probe, the United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe safely entered Mars orbit on Tuesday. The American space agency NASA will try to place another of its big robots on the surface of the red planet on Thursday.

A Tianwen-1 probe with a 3000N engine was lit at 5 pm (Beijing time) on Monday to ensure that the spacecraft’s trajectory passes through the poles of Mars, the National Space Administration of China (CNSA) said.

The spacecraft will make several orbital adjustments to enter a parking orbit, the CNSA said.

The probe, including an orbiter, a landing module and a rover, successfully entered Mars orbit on February 10, after a nearly seven-month journey from Earth.

The landing module that takes the rover must land on Mars in May or June.

Chinese space engineers and scientists chose a relatively flat region in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a large plain, as a potential landing zone.

The rover will be released after landing to conduct a scientific exploration, the state news agency Xinhua said.

