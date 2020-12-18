Top News

Canadian retail sales continue to grow after the fall of the pandemic

by

Canadian retail sales in October came out stronger than expected, increasing 0.4 percent.

Statistics Canada reported on Friday that total sales activity for the month reached $ 54.6 billion, marking the sixth consecutive monthly increase since the record decline in April.

Sales growth was led by dealers of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said. Sales at new car dealerships increased 0.8 percent.

Economists’ consensus expectation was that sales would increase 0.2 percent in October, after the 1.9 percent jump seen in September.

Sales in British Columbia increased 2.1 percent, with health and personal care stores, as well as resellers of construction material and garden equipment and supplies, further contributing to the increase. In Alberta, sales increased 1.1 percent in higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

In Ontario, retail activity fell for the first time since April, coinciding with a record number of COVID-19 cases and stricter public health measures in the province. Ontario sales fell 0.4 percent, with the drop led by clothing stores and clothing accessories.

Statistics Canada said its forecast for November is that retail activity is expected to remain relatively unchanged.

“Retail sales have achieved a remarkable recovery, having recorded a V-shaped recovery,” said BMO economist Priscilla Thiagamoorthy in a comment.

“But, with stricter restrictions amid an outbreak of new virus cases, we expect some smoothness in activity in the coming months.”

Derek Holt, of Scotiabank Economics, pointed out that total sales volume is now five percent higher than before the pandemic “and therefore the general sector has more than recovered”.

READ  COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know before the next update

Calculating sales of automobiles and gasoline, sales volumes increased by almost 8% compared to pre-pandemic levels, he said.

0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

Obama in Florida: Trump’s bully argument is a fraud

Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday tied President Donald Trump, describing...
Read More

You may also like

Meeker, former Maple Leafs player, ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ analyst, dies

US approves return of Boeing 737 MAX

Western Hockey League announces delay at the start of the 2020-21 regular season – WHL Network

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *