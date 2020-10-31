Canadian Armed Forces member fatally shot during training exercise in Wainwright, Alta.

A member of Canadian Armed Forces died on Saturday after a fire incident in a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta.

Authorities said the incident happened on Friday at about 10 pm, when the soldier, a man, was participating in the exercise that led to him being shot.

The soldier was taken to the hospital in Wainwright on Friday night, but was later transported by air to a hospital in Edmonton.

He died of his injuries on Saturday morning, according to information released by the Canadian Armed Forces.

The soldier’s closest relatives have been notified, but his identity has not yet been released as officials work to determine the family’s wishes.

General of the Chief of Defense Staff of Canada Jonathan Vance offered his condolences in a tweet on Saturday.

“On behalf of all CAF ranks, I offer my condolences to the family and friends of our dead soldier, as well as to 1CMBG, 3PPCLI and the Royal Westminster Regiment. We will disclose your name as soon as the whole family is notified. ”JV – General Jonathan Vance (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) October 31, 2020

Global News confirmed that Princess Patricia’s Third Canadian Light Infantry Battalion was in service at CFB Wainwright.

The dead soldier was a battalion reservist for the exercise. He was officially linked to the Royal Westminster Regiment.

Authorities did not say the soldier’s age.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences on Saturday afternoon.

“Tragically, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces lost his life during a training exercise in Wainwright, Alberta,” said Trudeau.

“Our hearts are with your loved ones … Know that we are grieving with you and we are here to support you during this difficult time.”