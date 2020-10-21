Canada sees 2,341 new coronavirus cases as deaths close to 10,000 – National

Canada added 2,341 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total case count to 203,476.

Health officials in Canada’s provinces also said another 16 people died after a positive test for COVID-19.

The new fatalities bring the total number of deaths in the country to 9,794.

Read More: Halloween on or off? Dance studios, but no gyms? Inconsistencies fill the coronavirus messages

News of the new infections comes as health officials work to slow the spread of the virus, while Canada is facing a second wave of the pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the fight against the virus is “far from over”.

“And to win, we have to keep working together,” he said. “Canada is a big country, the pandemic is happening differently in different provinces and territories.

The story continues below the announcement

“That is why I am asking everyone to continue to follow the guidelines of the local public health authorities.”

In Ontario, 821 new cases were reported, and health officials said three more deaths had occurred.

The new infections bring the province’s total case count to 65,896 and the death toll to 3,053.

However, 56,606 people recovered from the virus, while 4,714,326 tests were administered in Ontario.











1:31 Coronavirus: Trudeau says his kids aren’t going to trick or treat this year’s Halloween





Coronavirus: Trudeau says his kids aren’t going to trick or treat this year’s Halloween



Meanwhile, in Quebec, 877 new cases of respiratory disease have been detected and health officials have confirmed the deaths of 11 more people.

Since the start of the pandemic, 95,216 people have contracted respiratory disease in the province.

So far, 80,468 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, while 2,839,254 people have been tested.

The story continues below the announcement

Forty-three new cases of the virus were reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, but the death toll in the province remained at 25.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A total of 233,017 tests for the new coronavirus were administered in Saskatchewan, while 1,987 people recovered after falling ill.

Manitoba saw 109 new cases of the virus, but no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,703 people have recovered after contracting the disease, while 235,530 tests have been carried out.

Further west in Alberta, 323 new cases were reported, and health officials said one more person died, bringing the death toll in the province to 293.

Since the start of the pandemic, Alberta has seen 22,996 COVID-19 infections; however, 19,500 people recovered.

To date, 1,653,361 tests for the new coronavirus have been administered.

British Columbia health officials said 166 new cases were detected and one more person died.

New infections bring the province’s total case load to 11,641.

An epidemiologically related case has also been reported, which means that it has not yet been confirmed by a laboratory.

BC saw 9,871 people recover from respiratory illnesses and health officials administered 736,637 tests.

The story continues below the announcement

No new COVID-19-related infections or deaths have been reported in New Brunswick, meaning that the province’s total case count remained at 313.

So far, 215 people have recovered after falling ill.

Provincial health officials have administered 93,656 tests to date.

Read More: Trudeau defends the choice to make a motion of the conservative committee a vote of confidence

Nova Scotia has also reported no new cases or deaths related to the virus.

This means that the case count and death toll in the province remained at 1,097 and 65, respectively.

A total of 106,748 tests for the virus were conducted in Nova Scotia, while 1,027 recovered after contracting COVID-19.

A new case of coronavirus was detected on Prince Edward Island, bringing the province’s total case load to 64.

However, 61 of these cases are considered resolved.

The island, which has yet to see any deaths associated with COVID-19, performed 42,377 tests.











2:02 Coronavirus: Canadians must reduce contacts to control the pandemic, says Dr. Tam





Coronavirus: Canadians must reduce contacts to control the pandemic, says Dr. Tam



Newfoundland did not detect any new infections or deaths on Tuesday.

The story continues below the announcement

The province, which had 287 confirmed cases, has not reported any new cases since Thursday.

So far, 272 people have recovered from the virus, while 49,117 have been tested.

Read More: Ontario’s mixed message about coronavirus is generating distrust in the province, experts say

New case in the territories

A new case was reported in the Northwest Territories on Tuesday, bringing the total case count in the region to six.

However, five of these cases are considered resolved. The territory has tested 5,939 people so far.

In the Yukon, 17 cases of the virus were confirmed, 15 of which were considered resolved.

The territory has yet to see any deaths related to COVID-19 and tested 3,785 people.

Nunavut has yet to see a confirmed case of the virus.

Global cases approach 41 million

The number of new coronavirus cases remained below 41 million on Tuesday.

According to a count of Johns Hopkins University, around 7:20 pm Eastern time, there were a total of 40,652,097 cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

The story continues below the announcement

Since the virus was first detected in China at the end of last year, it claimed 1,122,036 lives.











1:00 Coronavirus: Tam says provinces need to ‘test intelligently’ as the 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits Canada





Coronavirus: Tam says provinces need to ‘test intelligently’ as the 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits Canada



The U.S It remained the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with more than 8.2 million infections.

So far, more than 220,000 people have died in the United States after a positive coronavirus test.

India reported the second highest number of cases, with 7.5 million, and had more than 115,000 deaths.

See link »



<br />

