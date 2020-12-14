Canada Post increases parcel delivery times amid unprecedented holiday demand – Business News

The Canadian Press – December 14, 2020 / 9:04 am | History: 319218

Canada Post has increased Canada’s parcel delivery times in response to the unprecedented holiday demand caused by COVID-19, but still tells Canadians to expect delays.

While all deadlines for correspondence remain unchanged, the local deadline is Friday for Priority, Xpresspost, flat rate box and regular parcel services.

The regional deadline is Friday for Priority and Xpresspost, Wednesday to Friday for flat rate cash and Monday to Wednesday for regular service.

The national deadline is Friday for Priority, Thursday for Xpresspost, last Friday to Thursday for flat fee and last Wednesday to Tuesday for regular parcel services.

The changes come after Canada Post delivered a record 1.1 million packages over the weekend, as Canadians are increasingly shopping online and are sending out more gifts to replace traditional holiday visits.

Canada Post accelerated its vacation service and added more than 4,000 seasonal employees, more than 1,000 vehicles to its fleet and worked with commercial customers to manage the order flow.