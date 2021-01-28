Canada drops to 20th place in the world in doses of vaccine administered

Canada has lagged behind other developed nations in the number of injections administered per capita, as supply disruptions hinder planned vaccinations.

According collected data through Our World in Data, at the University of Oxford, Canada now ranks 20th globally, well behind allies like the United States and the United Kingdom, but also middle-income countries like Poland and Serbia.

Canada’s vaccination effort has also been overcome so far by those in Bahrain, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Although it is a laggard compared to many other wealthy nations, Canada has administered more doses per capita than G7 partners such as France and Japan.

Japan, with a population of 126 million people and only 5,400 COVID-19-related deaths, has not yet started its vaccination campaign. Unlike Canada, Japan plans to produce 90 million shots AstraZeneca vaccine in the domestic market.

Some observers blamed France’s “technocratic” system for its bureaucracy maze – a patient needs to consult a doctor before receiving an injection – for the slow implementation there.

While the US is struggling with its own distribution problems – the press there said that President Joe Biden is “inheriting a complete disaster, “and an” absolute mess “from the last administration – Americans have so far vaccinated 24.5 million people with at least one dose.

Even considering the size of the population, the US vaccinated 3 times more people per capita than Canada. The CBC vaccine tracker estimates that just over 900,000 doses have been administered in Canada to date.

The United States, with a population almost nine times larger than Canada, has fully vaccinated 3.8 million Americans with the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna products, compared with about 150,000 people in Canada.

The UK, the world leader so far, has administered at least one dose to 11.3% of its population, almost five times more per capita than Canada.

That country’s vaccination efforts were helped by early approval of the product by the Swedish-British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. Health Canada regulators are still reviewing the company’s promising vaccine for safety and effectiveness.

Canada was one of the first countries in the world to authorize the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but other nations have already achieved it, as Canada faces shortages due to the closure of a factory in Belgium.

Pfizer plant back online, Canada shipments still late

Pfizer is making upgrades at its factory in Belgium so that it can manufacture up to two billion doses this year to meet insatiable demand.

To complete these updates, some production lines were idle and Pfizer did not have enough bottles to circulate in the short term to meet the previously promised delivery schedule.

Canadian provinces are being forced to rethink their vaccination launches due to the lack of doses from Pfizer, with some jurisdictions now considering extending the time between vaccines, despite doubts about whether this would reduce the vaccine’s effectiveness. But the federal government says it will vaccinate all Canadians by September. 2:02

A Belgian newspaper reported on Thursday that the updates are now complete, but a Pfizer spokesman confirmed that deliveries from Canada will not return to a more normal level until next month.

“We hope that the supply restrictions for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will last in Canada until mid-February, when we will be able to increase allocations to catch up,” said the spokesman.

“While the precise percentage allocation may fluctuate, Pfizer Canada remains on track to meet our quarterly delivery targets for Canada by the end of the first quarter of 2021.”

Confusion about first quarter deliveries

While delivery schedules may vary, the government insists that its medium-term goals are more certain.

However, a government planning document released in the provinces on Wednesday caused confusion, as delivery charts indicate that Canada will receive only 3.5 million doses of Pfizer by the end of March, 500,000 fewer than than expected.

The confusion arises from how many doses are included in each bottle sent. Amid manufacturing delays, Pfizer is pressuring the government to recognize that six doses can be extracted from each bottle, but Health Canada’s current standard is just five.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy director of public health, said Health Canada is still considering the request to formally change the label and is examining whether the sixth dose can be extracted consistently.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander who leads vaccine logistics at the Canadian Public Health Agency, insisted on Thursday that, regardless of how many are in each bottle, Pfizer is still contractually required to ship 4 million doses to Canada in first quarter of this year.

A healthcare professional prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

He said the 3.5 million amount floated to the provinces was for “planning purposes” only in the meantime, and the country will still keep Pfizer in its previous commitments.

Fortin said the pharmaceutical giant has assured Canada that it will reach 4 million doses delivered, regardless of the recognized bottle pattern. If Health Canada accepts that six doses can be extracted from each bottle, Pfizer will ship more products to fill any gaps, Fortin said.

Fortin said Canada expects 79,000 doses of Pfizer next week, 70,000 doses for the week of February 8, 335,000 in the week of February 15 and 395,000 doses in the week of February 22. Moderna will deliver 230,400 doses next week with 249,600 doses to follow three weeks later.

Thus, Canada is expected to receive 1,359,000 by the end of February, enough to vaccinate 679,500 people.

Opposition conservatives have been lobbying the government over why Canada has been overtaken by small countries like the Seychelles in vaccines so far. “This is not normal for a country that claims to have the best vaccine portfolio in the world,” said conservative lawmaker Pierre Paul-Hus on Commons.

The government said it still expects hundreds of thousands of doses to flow in the coming months. “This is a completely temporary situation, as we are working hard to ensure that every Canadian who wants a vaccine gets one,” said Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anita Anand.

Opposition conservatives have criticized the liberal government for the pace of Canada’s vaccination program. (File photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Under challenge from the opposition, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that “there is no more pressing issue for this government than vaccinating the Canadian.”

She reminded lawmakers that Canada vaccinated more people than our Five Eyes partners in Australia and New Zealand. These two countries have not yet started their vaccination programs, but COVID-19 is almost nonexistent there.