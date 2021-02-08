Canada adds more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases while Quebec exceeds 10,000 deaths – National

Canadian cases of COVID-19 it now totals more than 804,000, after another 3,203 cases were reported on Sunday.

Another 65 deaths were recorded by health officials on Sunday as well, bringing the country’s death toll from the virus to 20,767. More than 738,700 people diagnosed with the disease have already recovered, while more than 22.7 million tests and 1.09 million doses of vaccine have been administered.

Sunday’s snapshot in new cases paints an incomplete picture of the virus’s spread across Canada, however, as BC, PEI, Yukon and the Northwest Territories did not report case data over the weekend.

The country’s new total also comes a little ahead of the annual Super Bowl of the year, which public health experts and officials have warned about being a potential over-spreading event.

In a series of puns on Saturday and Sunday, Canada’s director of public health, Dr. Theresa Tam, continued to ask Canadians to stay vigilant and protect themselves against the virus.











Coronavirus: First case of the Brazilian variant COVID-19 identified in Toronto



“No matter who you’re rooting for this year’s #SuperBowl, don’t let # COVID19 win,” wrote Tam in the tweet.

“We need to maintain a strong defense front with #WashMaskSpace, #PhysicalDistancing, # AVOID3Cs, while maintaining our #VirtuallyTogether team spirit.”

According to Tam, both new cases and the virus’s assets had a relative decline due to measures enacted by the government, but he said the trend could be reversed if restrictions were lifted too soon.

Most of the day’s cases were detected by health officials in Quebec and Ontario, where new virus infections have declined in the past two weeks.

In Ontario, another 1,489 new infections were reported by the province, as well as 22 new deaths.

Quebec reached another dark milestone in its fight against the pandemic on Sunday, when the province became the first in the country to overcome more than 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 after an announcement of 32 deaths. Another 1,081 new cases were reported by the province on Sunday as well.

Alberta added another 351 infections on Sunday, as well as four more deaths.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan reported 79 and 194 cases, as well as four and three new deaths, respectively.

Several provinces have also reported new cases in Atlantic Canada.











Coronavirus: the procurement minister continues to advocate the deployment of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite hiccups in the supply chain



Newfoundland, Labrador and Nova Scotia reported a new case, while New Brunswick added seven.

Nunavut did not add any new cases during its daily update on Sunday.

