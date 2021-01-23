Brooks’ landmark helps the Maple Leafs patchwork win the Oilers

TORONTO – When Adam Brooks made his NHL debut under the roof at Madison Square Garden last season, he celebrated the achievement by having fellow lineman Jason Spezza sign a stick for him.

So you can imagine how emotional the 24-year-old was on Friday when he saw the veteran set his first goal in the NHL. It doesn’t matter that it required a member’s jump to the Toronto Maple Leafs inside the Scotiabank Arena – with Spezza launching a pass to the top slot in the strength game and seeing him bounce on Brooks’ right skate.

“It was a lot of fun, a great moment that I will remember forever, obviously,” said Brooks. “To say that [Spezza] watched on my first goal, a guy who played for a long time and this caliber, it’s a really cool moment for me.

“The whole thing was very exciting.”

This helped propel the Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on a night when they played without Auston Matthews (upper body) and Joe Thornton (rib fracture), two thirds of their number 1 line in 48 hours before.

Under these circumstances, goals would not be easy to achieve.

There was no way to predict that Brooks would join the Toronto board this season before Spezza, Wayne Simmonds or Ilya Mikheyev reached the bottom of the net. This was his first time in a game that counted since last February and he was only a few hours ahead when it was confirmed that Matthews could not go.

For the Leafs, that goal ended Edmonton’s 1-0 lead just 43 seconds after a Leon Draisaitl goal. For Brooks, it was a huge milestone in a professional journey that started when he was chosen in the fourth round in 2016.

“I think it took a lot of pressure off me,” he said.

Some pressure was relieved for the entire team after the 3-1 defeat by the Oilers earlier this week. We arrived at this set of two games expecting an offensive explosion and, instead, we found two Northern Division fighters much more concerned with their own side of the track.

In the absence of Matthews, in particular, the Leafs did not look quite so imposing.

The injuries forced coach Sheldon Keefe to reorganize all four lines and he was successful with the trio of Jimmy Vesey, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander. They took advantage of the best ice while facing Edmonton’s second row, Dominik Kahun-Draisaitl-Kailer Yamamoto, and saw Vesey score the 2-1 goal during a move against Edmonton’s six worst.

This happened after Kerfoot, Vesey’s former teammate and Harvard linemate, stole Adam Larsson’s puck under the goal line and gave it to Nylander, who cheated Oilers’ goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen by sliding it.

“Kerf made a great move in anticipation and caught Willy, who made a great move for me,” said Vesey. “I think a lot of people thought he would have shot that puck, but he froze the goalkeeper and slipped it. I just tried to bury it. “

The new line recovered from a crisp start to produce an excellent line of statistics with 88 percent of attempts to shoot, 86 percent of goals expected and a 5 to 0 lead in kicks during their nearly 10 minutes together with uniform strength.

“They skated well,” said Keefe. “It took them a while to get into the game, I thought, as it did with our entire team. But they were on the disk, on the hard disk. I think what I liked most is that they scored a 5 to 5 goal.

“These have been difficult to get and it was good to get one.”

The other goals came from two usual suspects: John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Tavares got the better of hitting a Marner shot after Connor McDavid tied things up – giving the Leafs captain four power-play goals this season. Marner finished the job with an empty net.

It was a bore from start to finish, but there was satisfaction in limiting the damage inflicted by McDavid and Draisaitl with uniform force.

“Well, I think it’s a good sign to see how much the proud guys take on the defensive role, especially when you face two of the best players in the league,” said Leafs goalkeeper Frederik Andersen. “Obviously, it’s a big task and it’s been great to see the team react and really take this role seriously and not give anything away for free.”

It will take everyone in such an unusual year.

Even players like Brooks, drafted out of the taxi squad to play only their eighth NHL game here. Winnipegger helped add two points to the standings and won another memory in the process: the record that pinned his skateboard and escaped from Koskinen.

“I’m sure my parents are going to steal it and put it in the basement,” he said.