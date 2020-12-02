British Columbia reports 656 COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Another 16 people in BC died of COVID-19, the province said on Tuesday.

BC health officials also registered 656 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 33,894.

The number of hospitalized people increased from 20 to 336, a record. Seventy-six of these patients are in intensive care, also a historic record.











COVID-19 three-day BC numbers on Monday with shocking total deaths





COVID-19 three-day BC numbers on Monday with shocking total deaths



Tuesday marks the eighth consecutive day that the province has recorded 10 or more coronavirus-related deaths. The death toll at COVID-19 in the province is now 457.

BC COVID-19 survivor blows virus deniers on online post

The number of active cases in the province has dropped slightly to 8,796, and 10,123 people are in isolation due to possible exposure to the new coronavirus.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a total of 2,354 new cases, including all diagnosed between Friday and Monday and another 277 historical cases added in a data correction.











Another young victim of BC COVID-19 warns that it is not just "another flu"





Another young victim of BC COVID-19 warns that it is not just “another flu”



Henry was thrilled on Monday to express his condolences to those who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Canada has added more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus every day since Friday, new data show

“These people have faces, names, stories, families,” said Henry.

“This tragedy is our entire tragedy and we are all sorry for its loss. If you are thinking it is okay to break the rules, remember that this virus takes lives and it is the lives of those closest to you who are most at risk when we are at risk. “

– With Canadian Press files

