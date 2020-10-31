Blue moon to light up the Halloween sky

It’s not just Halloween, but Saturday night also marks two rare lunar events.

We are in a blue moon and a micromoon.

According to NASA, a blue moon occurs about seven times every 19 years.

The moon will not be really blue on Saturday night; the term refers to the time when a second full moon occurs in a month.

The last full moon was on October 1st.

A micromoon, opposite a supermoon, is when the moon is at its furthest point from Earth.

Victor Arora, Coordinator of the Observatory at the University of Waterloo, said that not only will the special moon be visible all night, but Mars will also be easy to locate.

“Tonight, you’ll be looking at the confluence of these two or three different cosmic events … that makes it a little bit more meaningful … If you want to see the full moon rise, just look at the sun basically, and turn around. so that your back is against the sun, and this is the direction from which the moon will rise. ”

Arora added that being outdoors and enjoying a unique event, such as the blue moon, is a great activity favorable to the pandemic.

“There has been an increase in interest among people who want to watch at night. Things like the sale of telescopes have skyrocketed – I heard, and spend time with your close circle and get into nature.”