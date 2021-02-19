Blue Jays GM Atkins sees many weight loss benefits for Guerrero Jr.

DUNEDIN, Florida – General manager Ross Atkins can’t wait to see hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s off-season translation on the baseball field for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Guerrero spent a lot of time losing weight, certainly looking fit and fit and elegant in the photos posted on his Instagram account. The 21-year-old would have lost 40 pounds since last season.

This certainly bodes well for the Blue Jays, who have pitchers and receivers arriving at the camp this week. The team’s first full training session is scheduled for Monday.

“It’s amazing to see the smile on your face, the way it looks, how your routine developed and how it became yours,” Atkins said of Guerrero on Friday during a Zoom call with reporters. “Every day out of season. He is better, he looks great, he is in a very good position.

“I am very excited to see how it will impact all aspects of his game this year. ”

The nearly two-meter-tall Guerrero, whose weight is 250 pounds, had nine home runs and 33 runs ridden last year, while participating in all 60 Toronto games. Jays posted a record 32-28 in the 2020 season shortened by the pandemic to secure the eighth and final spot in the expanded American League playoffs before losing to Tampa Bay.

Guerrero Jr., son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, made his long-awaited debut in the major league in 2019, reaching 0.272 with 15 homers and 69 RBIs in 123 games. He was sixth in the poll for the American League rookie of the year award.

“Vladdy is special, ” said Atkins.” What he is able to do with his athleticism when he is maximizing and his swing is really fun to watch. ”

Atkins can see Guerrero’s off-season work paying off in 2021.

“If you think about the repetitions that are necessary and how many swings they (hitters) will do before they enter a batter’s box … a lot of that is about athletics that you can repeat, ” he said.” at its best, things will be more repeatable because you will be able to repeat them more in your practice.

“Hitting is, in a way, and I think, more difficult to evaluate, evaluate, project and predict or study than pitching because it is so dynamic and you don’t know what the hitter is thinking. You always know what they (the pitchers) were trying to do, based on the result, where the catcher is armed … but with a hitter you don’t.

Guerrero is expected to reach third base during spring training. It was used exclusively at the beginning and as a designated hitter last year.

Likewise, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who played on the left in 2020, will have repetitions in the first and third. Atkins said spring training is an ideal time for players to be able to play in different positions.

“I think we have to imagine all these things and think about all the potential scenarios that could occur,” said Atkins. “In an ideal world, we don’t need to see this for a long period of time because it means everyone is healthy, everyone is playing in the positions they are used to.

“But what we don’t want to do is not to think about it at the beginning of spring training, not to use that time to give guys exposure to different positions, so if we have injuries … and really looking for ways to get different bats in the lineup, it’s time to work on that, to give different players exposure in different positions. ”

Atkins added that it also gives coach Charlie Montoyo more options during games.

“It also creates different decision-making opportunities at the end of the game for Charlie, as he thinks about pinching, hitting and what it means to reposition and realign our defense,” said Atkins.

The first Blue Jays exhibition contest is February 28 in Tampa against the New York Yankees.