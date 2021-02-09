Black Myth: Wukong gets a new action-packed game trailer

Black Myth: Wukong, an action-adventure game developed by the Chinese indie studio Game Science, won a new gameplay trailer.

The three-minute video shows some exciting new combat sequences, beautiful environments, some disgusting-looking enemies and, of course, some more flashy skills.

Black Myth appears to be a version of the trials and tribulations of Sun Wukong, also known as the King of the Apes, who is a legendary figure in Chinese mythology and the main character in a 16th century novel called Journey to the West.

Beside the trailer, Game Science added a caption explaining that it doesn’t show a section that will be included in the game’s story, but even so, we can see a lot of new combat moves and fun animations, along with different types of enemies and bosses. We can also assume that the combat and enemies seen in the trailer will reach the final game.

The trailer begins by showing Wukong running through a desert-like area surrounded by dilapidated buildings, and he is being chased by what appears to be some kind of flying wolf enemy. He continues to show the player using some new skills, one that seems to transform the upper half of the character into a large rock mass with embedded skulls that can dodge attacks from a distance. We also see some kind of monster using a staff to manipulate lightning and Wukong using a spell that can freeze enemies in place, leaving them wide open. The video, which aims to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the year of the Ox, ends with a giant demon coming out from behind a door, apparently greeting Wukong.

From the gameplay we’ve seen so far, it looks incredibly detailed and realistic. We reported last year that the Game Science studio played God of War, Axe, and Monster Hunter World during development learn from games; suffice it to say that the influences are extremely visible. True to Sekiro, the timing of the moves seems to be an incredibly important aspect of combat, the difference between taking a direct hit to the face or deflecting an attack to leave the enemy open for a counterattack.

We haven’t heard anything new about Wukong since last year, when he gained a lot of attention for the first time after his announcement and a 13-minute game trailer It was released.

Are you ready for a challenge? Check out our list of games like Dark Souls.