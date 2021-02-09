Top News

Black Myth: Wukong gets a new action-packed game trailer

by

Black Myth: Wukong, an action-adventure game developed by the Chinese indie studio Game Science, won a new gameplay trailer.

The three-minute video shows some exciting new combat sequences, beautiful environments, some disgusting-looking enemies and, of course, some more flashy skills.

0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

Biden and Trudeau plan next bilateral talks to redefine Canada-US relations

Trudeau expressed disappointment at Biden’s decision to terminate Keystone XL’s cross-border authorization,...
Read More

You may also like

Manitoba reports eight more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest in almost a week

Huron-Perth and southwestern public health regions change to orange level to respond to the pandemic

Alberta health worker who died of COVID-19 in mourning for the community

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *