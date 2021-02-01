‘Big blow to democracy’: world condemns military coup in Myanmar | Myanmar News

The United States threatens to act against the coup in Myanmar while Australia calls for the release of detained leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar’s military detained the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leading party figures on Monday, taking power in a coup less than 10 years after handing over power to a civil government.

The military said they carried out the arrests in response to fraud in last November’s general elections, won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).

A television statement owned by the military said General Min Aung Hlaing is now in control of the country and that a state of emergency has been imposed for a year.

“With the situation we see happening now, we have to assume that the military is staging a coup,” NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told the AFP news agency on Monday.

That is how governments, human rights groups and others are reacting.

Myanmar

Thant Myint-U, a Myanmar historian and author, said that “the doors have opened for a very different future”.

“I have a feeling that no one will really be able to control what comes next,” he said in a tweet. “And remember that Myanmar is a country full of weapons, with deep divisions between ethnic and religious lines, where millions are barely able to feed themselves.”

Australia

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne expressed deep concern “at reports that the Myanmar military is once again trying to take control of Myanmar and arrested State Councilor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint ”.

“We ask the military to respect the rule of law, resolve disputes through legal mechanisms and immediately release all civilian and other leaders who have been illegally detained.”

United States

A spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden said Washington was “alarmed” by reports of “Myanmar military measures to undermine the country’s democratic transition”, as well as the arrest of Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders .

“The United States is opposed to any attempt to alter the outcome of the last elections or prevent Myanmar’s democratic transition and will take action against those responsible if those measures are not reversed,” said Jen Psaki in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken also expressed “grave concern” in a statement and urged the military to “reverse” its actions immediately.

“We ask the Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and to respect the will of the people of Burma, expressed in the democratic elections of 8 November. The United States is with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy and freedom, peace and development, ”he said.

United Nations

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, “strongly condemned” the arrest of Myanmar’s civil leaders on the eve of the opening session of the country’s new parliament.

He also expressed “his grave concern about declaring the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military” and added: “These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar”.

India

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India said it “watched events in Myanmar with deep concern”.

“India has always been firm in its support for the democratic transition process in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be defended. We are monitoring the situation closely. “

Singapore

The Singapore Foreign Ministry has urged all sides in Myanmar to show restraint.

“Singapore expresses great concern about the most recent situation in Myanmar. We are monitoring the situation closely and we expect all parties involved to exercise restraint, maintain dialogue and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome, ”the ministry said in a statement.

Human Rights Watch

Brad Adams, Asia director at HRW, called for the immediate and unconditional release of Suu Kyi and “all others illegally detained”.

“The military’s actions show total disdain for the democratic elections held in November and for the right of the people of Myanmar to choose their own government,” he said in a statement.

“We are especially concerned with the safety and protection of activists and other critics of the military who may have been taken into custody. The military must recognize that they will be held responsible for their actions, including any ill-treatment in custody and excessive use of force. We urge concerned governments to speak out strongly against military action and to consider specific sanctions against those responsible. ”