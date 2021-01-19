Biden’s inauguration will be a star-studded event compared to Trump’s

TORONTO – Joe Biden will take office as 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, at a star-studded inauguration.

According official opening event schedule, the ceremony will feature ex-presidents, Congress leaders, artists and parades for a much smaller and physically distant audience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launch of the event is pop superstar Lady Gaga, who has a history of activism alongside Biden and campaigned for him during the general election. She will play the national anthem.

The singer said on Twitter that she is “deeply honored” to perform at the event after joining Biden regularly in the campaign.

Jennifer Lopez will also take the stage, who previously campaigned for Biden in the run up to the election. The Inaugural Presidential Committee has not yet given details on what to expect from the production, besides saying that the star will make a “musical presentation”.

Country singer Garth Brooks announced on Monday he will also perform at the ceremony. Brooks previously performed during Barack Obama’s inaugural celebration in 2009, but declined the chance to play for Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Other attendees at the ceremony include a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman, who became the country’s first National Young Poet Laureate in 2017, and Andrea Hall, the first African-American firefighter to become captain of the South Fulton Fire Department. , Georgia., Who will recite the oath of allegiance.

After the inauguration ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will present a 90-minute prime-time live show called “Celebrating America”.

The special will feature a variety of high-profile musical guests and speakers, including Bruce Springsteen, The Foo Fighters, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake.

COMPARING LINEUPS

In 2017, Trump hired country singers Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith for his presidential inauguration, as well as rock group 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys, DJ RaviDrum and The Frontmen of Country.

Elton John, Moby, Andrea Bocelli, Kanye West, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Church and David Foster were among the many stars who publicly rejected invitations to perform at the event.

Like Biden, Obama had no trouble attracting celebrities to his inauguration with performances by Beyoncé, U2, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks, among others in 2009.

According to The Washington Post, Trump is reportedly angry at Biden’s star-studded list due to his own struggle to attract big names four years ago.

Trump previously announced that he wouldn’t be present in Biden’s possession – a historic break with tradition – after spending months making unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud. Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence will appear in his place.

HOW TO WATCH

CTV News will deliver dedicated TV and online coverage of Biden’s possession to Canadians.

CTV chief anchor and senior editor Lisa LaFlamme will take us through CTV NEWS: THE OPENING OF JOSEPH R. BIDEN on Wednesday, with live coverage and special guests. The three-hour special starts at 9am ET on CTV, CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app, and will take viewers through the event, as well as the dramatic moments leading up to it.

CTVNews.ca it will also feature a dedicated opening page and a live blog for Canadians to find everything they need to know in one place.

With files from The Associated Press