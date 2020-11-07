Biden: Be patient, let’s win, that ballots be counted | USA and Canada

Democratic candidate Joe Biden says the figures show he will win the presidential race. He is leading in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden once again urged people in the United States to remain patient and calm, while vote counting continues in a handful of states that hold the key to the White House.

In a speech from Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday night, Biden said, “We don’t have a final victory statement yet, but the numbers are clear, let’s win this race.

“Look at the national numbers, we will win this race with a clear majority and the nation is behind us. We got more than 74 million votes, ”he said.

Biden took the lead on Friday in Pennsylvania and Georgia, two states that are still voting, and approached a victory in the strongly contested presidential competition against President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press news agency says that both states, as well as Nevada, North Carolina and Alaska, are still too close to be called.

Despite this, Biden seems confident that the final numbers will be in his favor.

“We will be the first Democrats to win in Arizona in 24 years. We will be the first Democrats to win Georgia in 28 years, ”he said.

He said he wanted all ballots to be counted.

Biden is currently projected to win 264 votes from the Electoral College, according to the AP, compared to Trump’s 214 electoral votes. To take the presidency, a candidate needs 270 votes in the Electoral College. Biden has a clearer and easier path to victory at this point than Trump.

“We are on the way to more than 300 votes at the Electoral College,” said Biden, in his brief speech. He said he and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, were not just waiting for the results of the vote, but met with health and economic experts and have a plan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences for when take office.

Trump addressed the nation on Thursday at the White House, where he repeated baseless claims that there was widespread electoral fraud.

On Friday, Trump – who falsely claimed to have won the election early Wednesday morning – tweeted that Biden “should not unduly claim the office of president” because legal proceedings were just beginning.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states demanding a suspension of vote counting, while signaling its intention to demand a recount in Wisconsin, which the AP projected that Biden would have won.

Courts have already rejected some of these legal challenges and experts said they did not believe the lawsuits would significantly affect the outcome of the vote.

Biden said he hopes to address the nation again on Saturday.