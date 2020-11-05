BC sets another daily record with 425 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

A record of 425 new cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in BC, with most cases located in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Thursday that there were no new deaths, but the number of active cases, now at 3,389, has risen to the highest total so far. This includes 97 hospitalized patients, including 24 in intensive care.

Of the new cases announced on Thursday, 268 or about 63 percent are located in the Fraser Health region, which has become the epicenter of BC’s second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 126 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Henry said he shares everyone’s concern about the increasing number of cases in the province.

“We anticipate an increase as we move inland into a colder climate. It is extremely important that we manage this increase effectively, ”she said.

“I am asking once again to slow down the spread of the virus by BC”

Thursday’s update also included two new outbreaks in the healthcare system. There are now 28 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living, and two in hospital intensive care units.

At the same time, the outbreak at the École de l’Anse-au-sable in Kelowna is officially over.

So far, BC has confirmed 16,560 cases of the virus and 273 people have died. A total of 7,519 people are currently under active monitoring by public health professionals because of exposure to COVID-19.

Health Minister Adrian Dix emphasized the importance of the public health order by limiting internal meetings in people’s homes to family members and the “six safe people” in their bubble.

He said that when it comes to home parties, “Don’t play. Don’t go. Say no.”

As Fraser Health’s numbers continue to rise, some parents in the region are calling for more information about COVID-19 exhibitions in schools. An event called “super spreader” in the Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack it was connected to 38 cases and 13 schools as of Wednesday.