BC sees new daily rise of 911 COVID-19 cases, reports 11 deaths

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – As the province’s second wave pushes new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations for new records almost daily, health officials are asking British Colombians to keep each other safe.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 911 new infections on Friday, pushing BC to the 30,000 confirmed number of cases since the pandemic began.

It is also another day when the deaths occurred in the Two digits, with 11 more people losing their lives to COVID-19.

Dr. Henry says that if you are opposed to wearing a mask, shop online, order and take out, stay outside. Do not put other people at risk. – Lasia Kretzel (@ lkretzel1130) November 27, 2020

Henry said he is concerned about recent reports of mask assault, where employees were beaten or faced with order.

“Remember that this requirement is to use a mask in indoor public places it is a provincial order that everyone must follow, ”she said, when comparing masks to seat belts and helmets. “It is a layer of protection for everyone and a courtesy to those around you. And if you object to wearing a mask, then I asked you to shop online, order takeaway food or stay at home and not put other people at risk. “

She offered a reminder that she had previously done, that we don’t always know each other’s history and we need to show respect for each other.

“We have people who are suffering in our hospitals now, and their families too. And that these simple little actions make a big difference for all of us, ”added Henry.

There are currently 301 hospitalized patients, 69 of whom are in intensive care.

Bc #Covid-19 November 27

911 new-30884

11 deaths-395 total

Hosp / ICU (294/64) 301/69

Active (7899)

Isolated (10307) 10430

21304 recovered

VCH +153

FH +649

Int +47

Island +27

North +35

Non-commercial (96)

LTC 54/5 3new 1over

1162 active – 718 residents #bcpoli @ news1130 – LizaYuzda (@LizaYuzda) November 27, 2020

Although the Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, ensures that there is sufficient capacity for beds in acute care, there is still the challenge of having ample staff and resources.

“We do it for now, but it is important, I think, that everyone understands how critical it is for anyone who is waiting for other procedures and for everyone who does everything we can to prevent the spread in the last few days as well. “

No information provided for the number of known active cases

301 at the hospital (+7) NEW RECORD YET

69 in the ICU (+5)

21,304 fully recovered (+1,306 or 68.9% of all registered cases)

10,430 people under active public health monitoring after coming into close contact with a positive person (+123) – Lasia Kretzel (@ lkretzel1130) November 27, 2020

Considering that there are more than 10,000 people under public health monitoring because they are in close contact with an infected person, almost 8,000 active cases and increasing daily infections, Henry noted that there may be a delay in receiving a negative test result.

“Public health teams can conduct, or can order and offer widespread testing of people, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic in environments such as workplaces like schools and long-term care homes, even if there is no widespread transmission in the community in that area. The priority is to contact the positives first to make sure that people are isolating themselves, so that there is a delay in obtaining the results ”, he explained.

Three other outbreaks in health facilities have been reported in the German-Canadian Benevolent Society, Villa Cathay Care Home and Morgan Place Care Home. The outbreak of the Senior Village of Portal da Paz has ended.