BC reports 694 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new on Island Health, as daily deaths remain high

British Columbia has reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 across the province in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 9,103 active cases in British Columbia, while 10,849 residents remain under active public health monitoring.

The number of active cases revealed today marks the first time that the BC has passed the 9,000 mark during the pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says that 325 are in the hospital today with 80 people in intensive care because of the virus (increasing by one on Wednesday).

On Thursday, there were 12 additional deaths related to the virus, which means that the provincial total over the pandemic now reaches 481.

BC has now reported 123 deaths from the virus in the past eight days, which means that 25 percent of total number of deaths in BC occurred in that period.

“My most sincere condolences go out to families, caregivers and communities that have lost loved ones and we are sorry with you,” said Dr. Henry during a live press conference.

Since Wednesday’s figures, there have been 114 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 465 in the Fraser Health region, 10 in the Island Health region, 82 in the Interior Health region, 23 in the Northern Health region and in new cases of people residing outside Canada.

As of Thursday, the total number of cases in British Columbia during the course of the pandemic was 35,422.

Dr. Henry noted that there have been three new outbreaks in health facilities at the Bailey House, Gateway Lodge and University Hospital of Northern BC long-term care home.

There are now 56 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living and eight in intensive care facilities.

Island Health

The Island Health official did not release the analysis of the figures for Thursday, December 3 at this time.

Provincial vaccine strategy

During the press conference, Dr. Henry took a moment to address the vaccine strategy being prepared in BC

“We continue to make progress on our BC COVID-19 vaccine strategy, Operation Immunize, and we have now established our emergency operations coordination committee to lead the management and, hopefully very soon, vaccine delivery in our province,” said Henry .

Dr. Henry said that today, the team participated with provincial and federal counterparts in a remote table exercise to go through the main stages of vaccine distribution.

The exercise, said Henry, aims to resolve any problems or difficulties that may arise when a vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks.

“As vaccines become available, they will become our first step in protecting people who are most at risk of serious illness and death and in protecting our health system,” said Dr. Henry.

“We know that we will have limited quantities in the beginning, so we will not be able to achieve what we call community immunity right away, but it will come.”

According to Dr. Henry, health officials are planning to make a vaccine widely available as soon as possible, but she emphasizes that, until that day, British Colombians must remain patient and vigilant with safety protocols.

In addition to providing an update on vaccines, Dr. Henry took a moment to acknowledge the sacrifices British Colombians made in the midst of this difficult time.

“You may feel that you are the only one, as there seem to be a lot of people out there – people who are not taking this seriously – but I know better,” said Dr. Henry.

“I know that we have seen sacrifices from people everywhere in BC and that you are all part of our team and that is what is making a difference for us. We need to stay all-in, ”she added.

More information COVID-19

If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a school, public health contacts directly affect members of the school community. Regional health authorities also post-school notifications on their websites, providing the date and type of notification (outbreak, agglomeration or exposure) for the affected schools.

The Island Health school website can be found here.

Island Health’s COVID-19 data divides the case counts for the North, Central and South Islands and lists the number of days since any new laboratory diagnosed cases. You you can find the data here, along with any public exhibitions.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide is over 65 million. More than 1.5 million deaths have been recorded.