BC reports 582 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new on Island Health

British Columbia has reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 across the province in the past 24 hours, with an additional 12 deaths in that period.

Of the 582 new cases, 10 are linked to the Ilha de Saúde region.

There are currently 8,865 active cases in British Columbia, while 9,732 residents remain under active public health monitoring.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 341 are in the hospital today – down from seven on Wednesday – with 78 people in intensive care because of the virus (decreasing by two on Wednesday).

Health officials note that 8,178 people received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in BC

On Thursday, there were 12 additional deaths related to the virus. This brings the total of provincial deaths throughout the pandemic to 808.

BC has now reported 95 deaths from the virus in the past week.

Since Wednesday’s figures, there have been 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 326 in the Fraser Health region, 10 in the Island Health region, 71 in the Interior Health region, 68 in the Northern Health region and in new cases of people residing outside Canada.

As of Thursday, the total number of cases in British Columbia during the course of the pandemic was 48,609.

Dr. Henry notes that there have been no new outbreaks in health facilities to report on Thursday.

The outbreak at the Belvedere Service Center in Coquitlam was declared closed.

There are now 54 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living and six in intensive care facilities.

“In addition to our health professionals, the immunization of residents in long-term care facilities is also underway. Considering that the elderly and the elderly have been the most severely affected by this virus, this is welcome news for all of us, ”said Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix in a joint statement on Thursday.

More vaccines will be available soon, as British Columbia is expected to start receiving doses of the Modern vaccine next week.

“This Christmas and the holiday weekend is the time to experience the many new virtual activities that have been organized this year – be it a religious service, a choral concert or a theatrical performance,” said health officials.

“Take a walk with the people in your home and spread joy with the neighborhood Christmas carols, or deliver a hot meal or festive treats to someone who may be away from your family this year.

Island Health

As of Thursday, the health authority had 65 active cases – 30 (+2) in the south of Vancouver Island, 22 (-2) in the center of Vancouver Island and 13 (-1) in the north of Vancouver Island.

Vancouver South Island includes the Greater Victoria region, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Port Renfrew area.

Vancouver Island Central includes the areas of Cowichan Valley, Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni and Tofino.

North Vancouver Island runs from the Comox Valley to Port Hardy, but also includes surrounding areas like Alert Bay and Sointula.

Throughout the pandemic, the Island Health region reported 857 cases.

More information COVID-19

If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a school, public health contacts directly affect members of the school community. Regional health authorities also post-school notifications on their websites, providing the date and type of notification (outbreak, agglomeration or exposure) for the affected schools.

The Island Health school website can be found here.

Island Health’s COVID-19 data divides the case counts for the North, Central and South Islands and lists the number of days since any new laboratory diagnosed cases. You you can find the data here, along with any public exhibitions.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide is over 79.2 million. More than 1.74 million deaths were recorded.