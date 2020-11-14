BC records 617 new cases of COVID-19 while Island Health breaks single-day record

British Columbia has registered 617 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including 16 new cases at Island Health. This is the largest number of cases recorded in a single day at Island Health.

Two more deaths from COVID-19 were also reported on Friday. BC has had a total of 290 deaths since the pandemic began.

Dr Bonnie Henry, BC’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, released Friday’s figures in a joint statement.

In the last 24 hours, 16 new cases of COVID-19 occurred in the Island Health region, 130 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 424 in the Fraser Health region, 42 in the Interior Health region, five in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people residing outside Canada.

The 617 new cases are a new daily record for the province.

The BC has had a total of 20,985 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are 5,579 active cases of COVID-19 in the province (214 less than on 12 November).

A total of 167 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (12 more than 12 November), 50 of whom are in intensive care (6 more than 12 November).

Currently, 12,016 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of the identified exposure to known cases (925 more than on November 12), and 14,901 people with a positive test have recovered.

The province has three new health unit outbreaks: Sun Pointe Village, Capilano Care Center and Fraserview Intermediate Care Lodge. The outbreaks at Queens Park Hospital, Lakeview Care Center, Yaletown House and St. Michael’s Center are over.

In total, 35 long-term or assisted living centers and six acute care centers have active outbreaks.

There were no new outbreaks in the community and the outbreaks at Coast Spas and Pace Processing are over.

“As yesterday’s modeling update clearly showed, this is a critical moment for everyone in our province. We need to act now to protect our loved ones, our elderly and our communities, ”Henry and Dix said in Friday’s statement.

“When faced with the resurgence of COVID-19, it can be difficult to muster the strength to move forward, but British Colombians continue to show unwavering resistance and steadfastness to support friends and neighbors in our communities and care for those who are most at risk , following orders and using our layers of protection.

“This weekend, we encourage everyone to safely start Diwali celebrations by staying at home, limiting their travel and connecting virtually.

“Now is the time for everyone, across our province, to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 – to be leaders working together with a common purpose to push our curve back down.”

If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a school, public health contacts directly affected members of the school community. Regional health authorities also publish school notifications on their websites, providing the date and type of notification (outbreak, cluster or exposure) for affected schools.

The Island Health school website can be found here.

There are two groups posted to Island Health on November 13. A COVID-19 cluster is in Dover Bay Secondary at 6135 McGirr Road in Nanaimo on 2 November, 5 November and 6 November.

The other COVID-19 is in John Barsby secondary at 550 Seventh St. in Nanaimo. The first exhibition was on November 5th and November 6th. The second exhibition in the cluster was on November 9 and November 10.

Both sites were previously labeled as exhibition events.

A cluster is when two or more individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during the infectious period. Cases may be linked to transmission at school. Both sites were previously labeled as exhibition events.

Island Health’s COVID-19 data divides the North, Central and South Islands case counts and lists the number of days since any new laboratory diagnosed cases. You you can find the data here, along with any public exhibitions.

To see BC’s COVID-19 numbers per day and health authority, along with test numbers, positivity rates and recoveries, visit the BC COVID-19 panel. The numbers are updated at 4:30 pm Pacific time every day of the week.

To see a list of all provincial public COVID-19 exposures and outbreaks in the province, including links to exposures and outbreaks listed on health authority websites, visit the BC Center for Disease Control (BC CDC) website here.

Island Health has a Outbreak of COVID-19 at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital after transmission in the transitional care unit. The outbreak was reported on November 11, 2020.

There is also a possible COVID-19 exhibition at Browns Socialhouse at 1661 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay between 3 pm and 4 pm on 3 November and 3 pm and 4 pm on 5 November.

Island Health provides updates on the locations and times of possible known exposures to COVID-19 to the public in our region when they are unable to reach or identify all potentially exposed individuals through contact tracking. Close contact exposure means long-term face-to-face contact with an infected person.

The possible exposures listed are considered to be low risk, but, as a precaution, Island Health asks that anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves Symptoms of covid19.

And the BC CDC created a COVID-19 epidemiology panel, which compares BC to other jurisdictions nationally and globally. It will be available on Tuesdays and Fridays.

According Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide is over 53 million. More than 1.3 million deaths have been recorded.

