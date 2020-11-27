BC health officials to provide live update of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon

Health officials in British Columbia are scheduled to provide an update to COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

The live update comes after 887 new cases of coronavirus were announced on Thursday, bringing the total registered at the provincial level to 29,973.

There are currently 7,899 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 294 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these individuals, 64 are in intensive care.

There are also 10,307 people under active public health monitoring as a result of the identified exposure to known cases.

On Thursday afternoon, BC Prime Minister John Horgan also explained that he never opposed any guidance from BC provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, emphasizing that his relationship with key health officials it is based on collaboration and trust.

If there were ever doubts about whether Horgan was influencing Henry’s public health orders for political or economic reasons, the prime minister put aside uncertainty about the availability of the media after the inauguration ceremony for his new cabinet.

“I never interfered. It’s not like this [we] operate, ”he said. “We came to conclusions based on the best advice we received.”

“We knew that [pandemic] it was going to be tiring, ”he continued. “I am very comfortable with the approach we have taken.”

Friday’s update is scheduled to run at 3pm and can be streamed connected.