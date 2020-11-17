BC continues to break records with 1,959 new COVID-19 cases in three days, nine new deaths

BC health officials reported 1,959 new COVID-19 cases over three days and nine new deaths on Monday.

There were 654 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 659 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 646 from Sunday to Monday. All three daily totals surpassed the previous daily high of 617, which was reported on Friday.

Of these cases, 1,361 occurred in the Fraser Health region and 455 in the Vancouver Coastal Health.

The nine deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 299.

The number of hospitalized people increased from 14 to 181, a record. There are 57 people in intensive care, an increase of seven since Friday and the highest total since April 15.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 6,279 COVID-19 cases active in the province and 10,928 people are in isolation.

The story continues below the announcement











3:22 Coronavirus: Surrey schools close for two weeks after the outbreak





Coronavirus: Surrey schools close for two weeks after the outbreak



Monday’s figures come after three schools in the Fraser Health region were told to shut down due to concerns about the COVID-19 transmission.

There have also been outbreaks in long-term care homes, including four in the Fraser Health region and three in southern British Columbia.

BC’s Monday numbers have raised Canada’s total number of COVID-19 cases to more than 300,000. The bleak milestone comes less than a month after Canada crossed the 200,000 case limit on October 19.

– With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press











0:30 Coronavirus: outbreak reported in the retirement village of White Rock





Coronavirus: outbreak reported in the retirement village of White Rock



See link »



<br />

