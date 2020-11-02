BC continues to break records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in three days

BC health officials on Monday reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 in three days and six new deaths.

There were 352 cases from Friday to Saturday, 389 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 379 from Sunday to Monday, the three highest totals of one-day cases recorded in BC.

Of the new cases, 830 occurred in the Fraser Health region and 234 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The death toll in COVID-19 in BC is now 269.

The number of active cases in the province rose to 2,945.

It took 71 days BC to jump from 2,000 to 3,000 cases. It only took three days to jump from 14,000 to 15,000 cases.@CKNW @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/zhn5HhErps – Alan Regan (@alan_regan) November 2, 2020

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from 12 to 90.

Nineteen patients are in intensive care, down from six on Friday.

On Friday, BC added 272 more cases of COVID-19 to its total, while the number of people isolating due to possible exposure exceeded 6,000 for the first time.

The provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, also granted new powers to regional medical health officials to issue more stringent orders for their own jurisdictions.

BC also limited the size of meetings in private homes to no more than your immediate family plus your “six insurance”, which refer to six additional people in your home bubble, and not to six additional people per person living in your home. home.

– With Simon Little files

