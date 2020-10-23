Ariana Grande is the video president of the new song “Positions”: Watch

As provoked, Ariana Grande released a video for his new single “Positions”. The clip directed by Dave Meyers stars Grande as president and features her giving press conferences, reflecting on decisions in the Oval Office, walking her dogs on the grounds of the White House and more. In one scene, Ari places a medal on a USPS employee. “Positions” is the first single from Grande’s New Album, which arrives on October 30th. Has London production on Da Track, Mr. Franks and Tommy Brown. See the “Positions” look below.

Ariana Grande had a prolific 2019: she started the year in February with her excellent track record thank you next. Later, she was an executive co-producer the soundtrack to the Charlie’s Angels restart, led by the single “Don’t call me angel. Grande closed the year with a live album k bye for now (live swt)capturing her tour in support of Sweetener.

Grande also shared several collaborations in 2019: “Monopoly“(With Victoria Monét),”boyfriend“(With Social House),”Rule the world”(With 2 Chainz), one“Good as hell”Remix with Lizzo, and“A hand for Mrs. Noel“(With Frozen and Uncut jewelry star Idina Menzel).

At the top of 2020, Ariana Grande performed “7 rings“AND”thank you next“In the 62nd Grammy Awards. (She was also nominated for five awards at the ceremony.) Shortly after the Grammy, she made a cameo SHOWTIME’s Playing. In May, Grande participated in two big singles: “Stuck with you”(With Justin Bieber) and“Rain on me”(With Lady Gaga). Grande and Gaga performed their collaboration in the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Read Pitchfork’s “The 50 best albums of 2019, ”Featuring thank you next in No. 29.